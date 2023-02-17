View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Jason Mraz Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New summer shows and album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 17, 2023

Jason Mraz has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. The LP is scheduled for release on June 23.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in July and August. According to promotional materials, Jason will be joined by special guests who have not been revealed at this time. In May, he will serve as the opening act for Jimmy Buffet's show at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

When do Jason Mraz 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin February 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DANCING. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jason Mraz Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 17
Jason Mraz & His Superband and The New York Pops
Jason Mraz & His Superband and The New York Pops at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Jason Mraz All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 18
Jason Mraz & His Superband and Gregory Page
Jason Mraz & His Superband and Gregory Page at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
May 6
Jimmy Buffett, Jason Mraz, and Mac McAnally
Jimmy Buffett, Jason Mraz, and Mac McAnally at Snapdragon Stadium
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA
Jul 13
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jul 14
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Jul 15
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Jul 17
Jason Mraz & His Superband and Lawrence
Jason Mraz & His Superband and Lawrence at BECU Live Outdoor Venue
BECU Live Outdoor Venue Airway Heights, WA
Jul 19
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jul 21
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jul 22
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 23
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 26
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park Dallas, TX
Jul 28
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Jul 29
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Jul 30
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Aug 1
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK Indianapolis, IN
Aug 2
Ravinia Festival - Jason Mraz & His Superband
Ravinia Festival - Jason Mraz & His Superband at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 4
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 5
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 6
Jason Mraz & His Superband and Lawrence
Jason Mraz & His Superband and Lawrence at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 8
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Aug 9
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 11
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Chastain Park
Chastain Park Atlanta, GA
Aug 12
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at Mizner Park Amphitheater
Mizner Park Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Aug 13
Jason Mraz & His Superband
Jason Mraz & His Superband at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Aug 17
Jason Mraz & His Superband and The New York Pops
Jason Mraz & His Superband and The New York Pops at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

We recommend following Jason Mraz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for his new song, "I Feel Like Dancing." For more, check out the Jason Mraz Zumic artist page.

1
131
artists
Jason Mraz
genres
Alt Rock Folk Rock Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz
Aug
17
Jason Mraz & His Superband and The New York Pops
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jason Mraz Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 24, 2022
Jason Mraz Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Folk Rock Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter Jason Mraz
2
1107
image for article Jason Mraz Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 8, 2021
Jason Mraz Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter Jason Mraz
2
1009
image for article Jason Mraz Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 24, 2021
Jason Mraz Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter Jason Mraz
2
1314
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart