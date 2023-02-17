Jason Mraz Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jason Mraz has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. The LP is scheduled for release on June 23.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in July and August. According to promotional materials, Jason will be joined by special guests who have not been revealed at this time. In May, he will serve as the opening act for Jimmy Buffet's show at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

When do Jason Mraz 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin February 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DANCING. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Jason Mraz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

