Jawbreaker Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jawbreaker have announced 2023 tour dates for the fall.

The newly planned concerts are set in September with opening acts Joyce Manor and Grumpster. The three bands will rock out at mid-sized venues in Colorado, Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Before the newly announced tour, Jawbreaker will perform at Bumbershoot in Seattle and 1234Fest's in Denver and Philadelphia.

When do Jawbreaker 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is EQUALIZED. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jawbreaker All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jawbreaker on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jawbreaker's Zumic artist page.