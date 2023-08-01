View all results for 'alt'
Jawbreaker Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festivals
by Francesco Marano

Published August 1, 2023

Jawbreaker have announced 2023 tour dates for the fall.

The newly planned concerts are set in September with opening acts Joyce Manor and Grumpster. The three bands will rock out at mid-sized venues in Colorado, Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Before the newly announced tour, Jawbreaker will perform at Bumbershoot in Seattle and 1234Fest's in Denver and Philadelphia.

When do Jawbreaker 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is EQUALIZED. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jawbreaker All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Bumbershoot at Seattle Center
Seattle Center Seattle, WA
Sep 9
1234Fest Denver 2023 at The Junk Yard
The Junk Yard Denver, CO
Sep 12
Jawbreaker, Joyce Manor, and Grumpster at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 14
Jawbreaker, Joyce Manor, and Grumpster at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Sep 15
Jawbreaker, Joyce Manor, and Grumpster at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Sep 16
Jawbreaker, Joyce Manor, and Grumpster at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Sep 19
Jawbreaker, Joyce Manor, and Grumpster at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 20
Jawbreaker, Joyce Manor, and Grumpster at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 22
Jawbreaker, Joyce Manor, and Grumpster at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 23
1234FEST Philadelphia 2023 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Sep 25
Jawbreaker, Joyce Manor, and Grumpster at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jawbreaker on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jawbreaker's Zumic artist page.

