Jawbreaker Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Emo rockers Jawbreaker have announced 2022 tour dates during which they will be celebrating the album Dear You. The newly planned shows are set in March and April, bringing their energetic punk rock tunes to mid-sized venues in America. Jawbreaker will perform multiple shows in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

Joining the bill on select dates will be Jawbox, Team Dresch, Best Coast, The Linda Lindas, Descendents, Face to Face, Built to Spill, Smoking Popes, and/or Worriers. Check the ticket links for the exact lineup in your city. As an added bonus, guest comedians will open the shows in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, and NYC.

Released in 1995, Dear You is still the most recent studio album Jawbreaker released. The 13-track album features fan favorites such as "Accident Prone," "Fireman," and "Save Your Generation."

When do Jawbreaker 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, and Ticketmaster. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is JETBLACK. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

