Jawbreaker Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25 years of 'Dear You' plus exceptional opening bands
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2022

Emo rockers Jawbreaker have announced 2022 tour dates during which they will be celebrating the album Dear You. The newly planned shows are set in March and April, bringing their energetic punk rock tunes to mid-sized venues in America. Jawbreaker will perform multiple shows in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

Joining the bill on select dates will be Jawbox, Team Dresch, Best Coast, The Linda Lindas, Descendents, Face to Face, Built to Spill, Smoking Popes, and/or Worriers. Check the ticket links for the exact lineup in your city. As an added bonus, guest comedians will open the shows in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, and NYC.

Released in 1995, Dear You is still the most recent studio album Jawbreaker released. The 13-track album features fan favorites such as "Accident Prone," "Fireman," and "Save Your Generation."

Jawbreaker Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jawbreaker All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 18
Jawbreaker, Jawbox, Team Dresch, and Kyle Kinane
Jawbreaker, Jawbox, Team Dresch, and Kyle Kinane at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Mar 19
Jawbreaker, Jawbox, Team Dresch, and Kyle Kinane
Jawbreaker, Jawbox, Team Dresch, and Kyle Kinane at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Mar 24
Jawbreaker, Jawbox, and Team Dresch
Jawbreaker, Jawbox, and Team Dresch at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 25
Jawbreaker, Jawbox, and Team Dresch
Jawbreaker, Jawbox, and Team Dresch at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 26
Jawbreaker, Jawbox, and Team Dresch
Jawbreaker, Jawbox, and Team Dresch at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 1
Jawbreaker, Best Coast, and The Linda Lindas
Jawbreaker, Best Coast, and The Linda Lindas at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Apr 2
Jawbreaker, Face to Face, and The Linda Lindas
Jawbreaker, Face to Face, and The Linda Lindas at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Apr 7
Jawbreaker, Descendents, and Face To Face
Jawbreaker, Descendents, and Face To Face at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Apr 13
Jawbreaker, Built To Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu
Jawbreaker, Built To Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 14
Jawbreaker, Built To Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu
Jawbreaker, Built To Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 15
Jawbreaker, Built To Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu
Jawbreaker, Built To Spill, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 27
Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Worriers, and Chris Gethard
Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Worriers, and Chris Gethard at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 28
Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Worriers, and Chris Gethard
Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Worriers, and Chris Gethard at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 29
Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, and Chris Gethard
Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, and Chris Gethard at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 30
Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, and Chris Gethard
Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, and Chris Gethard at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jun 18
10 Jahre Kraetzeval 2022
10 Jahre Kraetzeval 2022 at Kraetzeval
Kraetzeval Minden, NRW, Germany
When do Jawbreaker 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, and Ticketmaster. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is JETBLACK. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Jawbreaker on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jawbreaker's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Jawbreaker
Jawbreaker
