Jazmine Sullivan Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jazmine Sullivan has made a name for herself with a powerful voice, soul-bearing lyrics, and innovative songwriting that pulls from a wide range of genres including R&B, Pop, Jazz, Reggae, Electronic, and Hip Hop. This week, the 34-year-old shared details for 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her latest album, Heaux Tales.

The newly announced dates will make stops at North American venues from coast to coast in February and March. Jazmine's only scheduled date for the remainder of 2021 is a hometown holiday concert at The Met in Philadelphia with Johnny Gill and Eric Roberson.

When do Jazmine Sullivan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jazmine Sullivan All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jazmine Sullivan on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

