Jazmine Sullivan Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 2, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan has made a name for herself with a powerful voice, soul-bearing lyrics, and innovative songwriting that pulls from a wide range of genres including R&B, Pop, Jazz, Reggae, Electronic, and Hip Hop. This week, the 34-year-old shared details for 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her latest album, Heaux Tales.

The newly announced dates will make stops at North American venues from coast to coast in February and March. Jazmine's only scheduled date for the remainder of 2021 is a hometown holiday concert at The Met in Philadelphia with Johnny Gill and Eric Roberson.

When do Jazmine Sullivan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jazmine Sullivan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 17
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Jazmine Sullivan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 11
Sada Baby and Jazmine Sullivan
Sada Baby and Jazmine Sullivan at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Cancelled
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Dec 17
WDAS Holiday Jam
WDAS Holiday Jam at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 14
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 15
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Feb 17
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 20
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 22
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Paramount Theatre - Oakland
Paramount Theatre - Oakland Oakland, CA
Feb 23
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 25
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Feb 26
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Feb 28
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Mar 2
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Mar 4
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Revention Music Center
Revention Music Center Houston, TX
Mar 6
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 8
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Mar 9
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Mar 12
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Mar 13
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 16
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 17
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Mar 20
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Mar 22
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Mar 23
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Mar 25
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 27
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 29
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 30
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL

We recommend following Jazmine Sullivan on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jazmine Sullivan's Zumic artist page.

artists
Jazmine Sullivan
genres
Pop R&B Soul
Jazmine Sullivan
Mar
17
Jazmine Sullivan
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
1
1296
