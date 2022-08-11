View all results for 'alt'
Jeff Beck Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining and opening for ZZ Top
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 11, 2022

Guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck has added a 2022 tour date to his schedule.

The newly planned concert is set at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia on October 1. At this time, this is his only headlining performance. In September, he will join Ann Wilson in support of ZZ Top's North American tour for a handful of shows.

At 78 years old, Jeff continues to be a prolific musician. Last month, he released a collaborative album with Johnny Depp titled 18. The LP contains two songs co-written by Depp and a number of covers including "What's Going On" (Marvin Gaye), "Venus In Furs" (Velvet Underground), and "Isolation" (John Lennon).

Jeff Beck All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
ZZ Top, Jeff Beck, and Ann Wilson
ZZ Top, Jeff Beck, and Ann Wilson at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 24
ZZ Top, Jeff Beck, and Ann Wilson
ZZ Top, Jeff Beck, and Ann Wilson at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 25
ZZ Top, Jeff Beck, and Ann Wilson
ZZ Top, Jeff Beck, and Ann Wilson at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 27
ZZ Top and Jeff Beck
ZZ Top and Jeff Beck at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Sep 29
ZZ Top and Jeff Beck
ZZ Top and Jeff Beck at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Sep 30
ZZ Top and Jeff Beck
ZZ Top and Jeff Beck at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Oct 1
Jeff Beck
Jeff Beck at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
When do Jeff Beck 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Jeff Beck on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jeff Beck's Zumic artist page.

