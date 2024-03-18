View all results for 'alt'
Jeff Lynne's ELO Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Arena tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 18, 2024

This week, Jeff Lynne's ELO revealed 2024 tour dates. Billed as The Over And Out Tour, these are planned to be the group's final North American concerts.

The Electric Light Orchestra frontman is hitting the road with his band from August into October at arenas across the USA (and a couple of dates in Canada, as well). Twenty-seven concerts are planned at this time. Jeff Lynne's ELO most recently toured America in 2019.

The original Electric Light Orchestra formed in 1970 and became one of the most popular pop-rock groups in the world before breaking up in 1986. After a couple of spinoff groups had mixed success in the '90s and early '00s, this newest version of ELO started in 2013 for a special charity benefit under the name Jeff Lynne and Friends. That turned into Jeff Lynne's ELO in 2014 due to the high demand for more concerts in the UK and abroad.

When do Jeff Lynne's ELO 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist and American Express cardmembers begin March 20. Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jeff Lynne's ELO Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 16
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Jeff Lynne's ELO All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 24
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs Palm Desert, CA
Aug 27
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 28
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 30
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 1
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 6
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Sep 7
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Sep 9
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 10
Jeff Lynne's ELO at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 13
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 14
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Sep 20
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 23
Jeff Lynne's ELO at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 25
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 27
Jeff Lynne's ELO at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 30
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Oct 2
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 9
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 11
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 12
Jeff Lynne's ELO at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 16
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 18
Jeff Lynne's ELO at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 21
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Oct 23
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Oct 25
Jeff Lynne's ELO at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jeff Lynne's ELO on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Jeff Lynne's ELO Zumic artist page.

artists
Jeff Lynne's ELO
genres
Classic Rock Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Jeff Lynne's ELO
Jeff Lynne's ELO
