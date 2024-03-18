Jeff Lynne's ELO Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Jeff Lynne's ELO revealed 2024 tour dates. Billed as The Over And Out Tour, these are planned to be the group's final North American concerts.

The Electric Light Orchestra frontman is hitting the road with his band from August into October at arenas across the USA (and a couple of dates in Canada, as well). Twenty-seven concerts are planned at this time. Jeff Lynne's ELO most recently toured America in 2019.

The original Electric Light Orchestra formed in 1970 and became one of the most popular pop-rock groups in the world before breaking up in 1986. After a couple of spinoff groups had mixed success in the '90s and early '00s, this newest version of ELO started in 2013 for a special charity benefit under the name Jeff Lynne and Friends. That turned into Jeff Lynne's ELO in 2014 due to the high demand for more concerts in the UK and abroad.

When do Jeff Lynne's ELO 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist and American Express cardmembers begin March 20. Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

