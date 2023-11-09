Jeff Rosenstock Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Jeff Rosenstock added 2024 tour dates.
New concerts are set in March and April at venues across North America. The opening acts will be Sidney Gish and Gladie. Later this month, Jeff returns to touring with Small Crush and Georgia Maq. Rosenstock also has tour dates in the UK and Ireland in January and February.
When do Jeff Rosenstock 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mar 29
White Eagle Hall
Jersey City, NJ
Nov 25
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 28
Lowbrow Palace
El Paso, TX
Nov 30
Paper Tiger
San Antonio, TX
Dec 2
Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
Dallas, TX
Dec 5
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Dec 7
Soundwell
Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 8
Treefort Music Hall
Boise, ID
Dec 10
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Dec 14
The Holland Project
Reno, NV
Dec 15
Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Dec 16
The Novo By Microsoft
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 17
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Jan 30
The Button Factory
Dublin, Ireland
Jan 31
Ulster Sports Club
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 2
The Mash House
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 3
QMU
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 4
Club Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Project House
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Feb 7
Rescue Rooms
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 8
Clwb Ifor Bach
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 10
The Castle & Falcon
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 11
The Marble Factory
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 13
Chalk, Brighton
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 14
Electric Ballroom
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 21
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 22
The Brass Monkey
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Mar 23
The Song & Dance
Syracuse, NY
Mar 24
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Mar 26
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Mar 27
Fete Music Hall
Providence, RI
Mar 30
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Apr 1
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
Apr 2
Asbury Hall at Babeville
Buffalo, NY
Apr 4
The Roxy At Mahall's
Lakewood, OH
Apr 5
The KING of CLUBS
Columbus, OH
Apr 6
Headliners Music Hall
Louisville, KY
Apr 7
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
Apr 9
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 10
Majestic Theatre - Madison
Madison, WI
Apr 11
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Apr 12
The Pyramid Scheme
Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 13
The Majestic Theatre
Houston, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow Jeff Rosenstock on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
