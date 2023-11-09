Jeff Rosenstock Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Jeff Rosenstock added 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are set in March and April at venues across North America. The opening acts will be Sidney Gish and Gladie. Later this month, Jeff returns to touring with Small Crush and Georgia Maq. Rosenstock also has tour dates in the UK and Ireland in January and February.

When do Jeff Rosenstock 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jeff Rosenstock All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jeff Rosenstock on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jeff Rosenstock's Zumic artist page.