Jeff Rosenstock Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking in North America, UK, Ireland
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 9, 2023

This week, Jeff Rosenstock added 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are set in March and April at venues across North America. The opening acts will be Sidney Gish and Gladie. Later this month, Jeff returns to touring with Small Crush and Georgia Maq. Rosenstock also has tour dates in the UK and Ireland in January and February.

When do Jeff Rosenstock 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jeff Rosenstock Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 29
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

Jeff Rosenstock All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 25
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 27
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Nov 28
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at Lowbrow Palace
Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Nov 30
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Dec 1
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Dec 2
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ Dallas, TX
Dec 3
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at The Vanguard
The Vanguard Tulsa, OK
Dec 5
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Dec 7
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 8
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Dec 10
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Dec 11
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Dec 14
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at The Holland Project
The Holland Project Reno, NV
Dec 15
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at Regency Ballroom
Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Dec 16
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush and Georgia Maq at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Dec 17
Jeff Rosenstock, Small Crush, and Georgia Maq at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jan 30
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland
Jan 31
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at Ulster Sports Club
Ulster Sports Club Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 2
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at The Mash House
The Mash House Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 3
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at QMU
QMU Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 4
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at Club Academy
Club Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at Project House
Project House Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Feb 7
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at Rescue Rooms
Rescue Rooms Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 8
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at Clwb Ifor Bach
Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 10
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at The Castle & Falcon
The Castle & Falcon Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 11
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at The Marble Factory
The Marble Factory City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 13
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at Chalk, Brighton
Chalk, Brighton Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 14
Jeff Rosenstock and Shit Present at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 21
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 22
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at The Brass Monkey
The Brass Monkey Ottawa, ON, Canada
Mar 23
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at The Song & Dance
The Song & Dance Syracuse, NY
Mar 24
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Mar 26
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Mar 27
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at Fete Music Hall
Fete Music Hall Providence, RI
Mar 29
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Mar 30
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Apr 1
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Apr 2
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Apr 4
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at The Roxy At Mahall's
The Roxy At Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Apr 5
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Apr 6
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Apr 7
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Apr 9
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Apr 10
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Apr 11
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Apr 12
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 13
Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, and Gladie at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jeff Rosenstock on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jeff Rosenstock's Zumic artist page.

artists
Jeff Rosenstock
genres
Indie Rock Pop Punk Power Pop Punk Ska Punk
