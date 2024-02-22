Jelly Roll Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Multi-genre artist Jelly Roll added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Beautifully Broken Tour.

New concerts are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from August into late October with opening acts Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay. Before the tour, Jelly Roll has festival performances and shows opening for Morgan Wallen from April into August.

When do Jelly Roll 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 26. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jelly Roll All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jelly Roll on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jelly Roll's Zumic artist page.