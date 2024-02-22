View all results for 'alt'
Jelly Roll Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining tour with Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 22, 2024

Multi-genre artist Jelly Roll added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Beautifully Broken Tour.

New concerts are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from August into late October with opening acts Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay. Before the tour, Jelly Roll has festival performances and shows opening for Morgan Wallen from April into August.

When do Jelly Roll 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 26. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jelly Roll Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jelly Roll All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 30
to
Jun 2
Gulf Coast Jam at Frank Brown Park
Frank Brown Park Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 6
to
Jun 8
TAILGATE N' TALLBOYS IOWA 2024 at Clinton Riverfront
Clinton Riverfront Clinton, IA
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
Summer Jam Concert Series at Nebraskaland Days Fairgrounds
Nebraskaland Days Fairgrounds North Platte, NE
Jul 11
Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Jul 12
Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Rock The South 2024 at Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center
Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center Valparaiso, IN
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway
Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, MI
Jul 25
Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Aug 1
to
Aug 3
We Fest at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 2
to
Aug 11
Sturgis Buffalo Chip at Buffalo Chip Campground
Buffalo Chip Campground Sturgis, SD
Aug 8
Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Ella Langley at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Aug 21
Bash on the Bay at Bash on the Bay Put-In-Bay Airport
Bash on the Bay Put-In-Bay Airport Put-in-Bay, OH
Aug 27
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 28
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 30
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Aug 31
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 1
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 3
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Sep 4
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Sep 6
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 7
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Sep 9
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Sep 11
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
Sep 13
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Sep 14
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Sep 17
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Kia Center
Kia Center Orlando, FL
Sep 19
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Sep 20
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Sep 21
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 24
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Sep 26
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 27
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 28
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Sep 29
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 1
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Oct 2
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 5
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 6
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Oct 9
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 11
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 12
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Oct 15
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Oct 18
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Oct 20
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Oct 22
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Oct 23
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 25
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Oct 26
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 27
Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jelly Roll on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jelly Roll's Zumic artist page.

artists
Jelly Roll
genres
Country Country rap Country Rock Hip Hop Southern Hip Hop
image for artist Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll
