Jelly Roll Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Multi-genre artist Jelly Roll added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Beautifully Broken Tour.
New concerts are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from August into late October with opening acts Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay. Before the tour, Jelly Roll has festival performances and shows opening for Morgan Wallen from April into August.
When do Jelly Roll 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 26. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jelly Roll Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 27
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 29
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Jelly Roll All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
May 9
to
May 12
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 30
to
Jun 2
Frank Brown Park
Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 6
to
Jun 8
Clinton Riverfront
Clinton, IA
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
Nebraskaland Days Fairgrounds
North Platte, NE
Jul 11
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
Jul 12
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center
Valparaiso, IN
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, MI
Jul 25
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
Aug 1
to
Aug 3
Soo Pass Ranch
Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 2
to
Aug 11
Buffalo Chip Campground
Sturgis, SD
Aug 8
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 21
Bash on the Bay Put-In-Bay Airport
Put-in-Bay, OH
Aug 27
Vivint Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 28
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Aug 30
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Aug 31
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Sep 4
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Sep 6
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 9
Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX
Sep 11
Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, TX
Sep 14
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Sep 19
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Sep 21
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Sep 27
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 29
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Oct 1
Bryce Jordan Center
University Park, PA
Oct 2
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 5
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 6
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, NY
Oct 9
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Oct 11
United Center
Chicago, IL
Oct 12
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Oct 15
INTRUST Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Oct 20
Brookshire Grocery Arena
Bossier City, LA
Oct 22
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Oct 23
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Oct 25
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Oct 26
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Oct 27
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
For the most up-to-date information, follow Jelly Roll on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
