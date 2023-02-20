View all results for 'alt'
Jelly Roll Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Backroad Baptism' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 20, 2023

Multi-genre artist Jelly Roll has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Backroad Baptism.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into October. Joining the bill on select dates will be Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, Merkules, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Yelawolf, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, and / or Josh Adam Meyers. See the ticket link for the exact lineup in your city. Jelly Roll also has three September dates opening up for Eric Church and festival performances.

When do Jelly Roll 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for fan club members and VIP packages begin February 22. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 9
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Tailgate N' Tallboys
Tailgate N' Tallboys at Clinton Riverfront
Clinton Riverfront Clinton, IA
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Tailgate N' Tallboys
Tailgate N' Tallboys at Bloomington Interstate Center
Bloomington Interstate Center Bloomington, IL
Jul 28
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Jul 29
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 30
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 1
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Aug 3
Jelly Roll, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 4
Jelly Roll, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 5
Jelly Roll, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 8
Jelly Roll, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 9
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 11
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
TidalWave Festival
TidalWave Festival at Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 12
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 15
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 17
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 18
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 19
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 22
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Aug 24
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 25
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Aug 26
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 29
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Aug 30
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 1
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 2
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 3
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 5
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Summit Arena @ Monument
Summit Arena @ Monument Rapid City, SD
Sep 6
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Bozeman, MT
Sep 8
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 9
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 10
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 12
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 14
Jelly Roll, Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Sep 15
Jelly Roll, Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
Sep 16
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Paul Cauthen
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Paul Cauthen at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Sep 19
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 21
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 22
Jelly Roll, Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 23
Jelly Roll, Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 26
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Cadence Bank Arena
Cadence Bank Arena Tupelo, MS
Sep 28
Jelly Roll, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 29
Jelly Roll, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 30
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Oct 3
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Oct 5
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Meyers at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Oct 6
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Oct 10
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Oct 12
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Oct 13
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Oct 14
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers
Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, and Josh Adam Meyers at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

We recommend following Jelly Roll on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Jelly Roll released a music video for "Need A Favor." For more, check out Jelly Roll's Zumic artist page.

Jelly Roll
Country Country rap Country Rock Hip Hop Southern Hip Hop
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll
seating chart