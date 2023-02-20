Jelly Roll Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Multi-genre artist Jelly Roll has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Backroad Baptism.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into October. Joining the bill on select dates will be Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, Merkules, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Yelawolf, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, and / or Josh Adam Meyers. See the ticket link for the exact lineup in your city. Jelly Roll also has three September dates opening up for Eric Church and festival performances.

When do Jelly Roll 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for fan club members and VIP packages begin February 22. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jelly Roll All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jelly Roll on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Jelly Roll released a music video for "Need A Favor." For more, check out Jelly Roll's Zumic artist page.