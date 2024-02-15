View all results for 'alt'
Jennifer Lopez Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining tour and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2024

Pop star Jennifer Lopez announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with her new album, This Is Me... Now, the concerts are scheduled at North American arenas coast to coast from June into late August. Thirty-four shows are planned at this time. This will be her most extensive tour since 2019.

This album officially comes out tomorrow, February 16, as a follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then. In addition to the record, Lopez is also releasing a companion film streaming on Prime Video titled This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, that features and is co-written by her husband Ben Affleck. Other featured performers in the film are Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jane Fonda, Jenifer Lewis, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

When do Jennifer Lopez 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for Artist, Citi cardmembers, and Verizon Up begin February 20. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jennifer Lopez Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jennifer Lopez All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 26
Jennifer Lopez at Kia Center
Kia Center Orlando, FL
Jun 28
Jennifer Lopez at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Jul 2
Jennifer Lopez at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 3
Jennifer Lopez at Bert Ogden Arena
Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX
Jul 5
Jennifer Lopez at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
Jul 6
Jennifer Lopez at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jul 9
Jennifer Lopez at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jul 11
Jennifer Lopez at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 13
Jennifer Lopez at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Jul 16
Jennifer Lopez at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Jul 17
Jennifer Lopez at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jul 19
Jennifer Lopez at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs Palm Desert, CA
Jul 20
Jennifer Lopez at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jul 22
Jennifer Lopez at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 24
Jennifer Lopez at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jul 26
Jennifer Lopez at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Jul 27
Jennifer Lopez at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Jul 30
Jennifer Lopez at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 31
Jennifer Lopez at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Aug 2
Jennifer Lopez at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 5
Jennifer Lopez at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 7
Jennifer Lopez at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 9
Jennifer Lopez at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Aug 10
Jennifer Lopez at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Aug 13
Jennifer Lopez at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 14
Jennifer Lopez at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 16
Jennifer Lopez at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 20
Jennifer Lopez at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Aug 22
Jennifer Lopez at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 24
Jennifer Lopez at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Aug 25
Jennifer Lopez at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 27
Jennifer Lopez at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Aug 30
Jennifer Lopez at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Aug 31
Jennifer Lopez at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jennifer Lopez on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for "Can't Get Enough" featuring Latto. For more, check out the Jennifer Lopez Zumic artist page.

