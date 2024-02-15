Jennifer Lopez Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop star Jennifer Lopez announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with her new album, This Is Me... Now, the concerts are scheduled at North American arenas coast to coast from June into late August. Thirty-four shows are planned at this time. This will be her most extensive tour since 2019.

This album officially comes out tomorrow, February 16, as a follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then. In addition to the record, Lopez is also releasing a companion film streaming on Prime Video titled This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, that features and is co-written by her husband Ben Affleck. Other featured performers in the film are Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jane Fonda, Jenifer Lewis, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

When do Jennifer Lopez 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for Artist, Citi cardmembers, and Verizon Up begin February 20. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jennifer Lopez All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jennifer Lopez on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for "Can't Get Enough" featuring Latto. For more, check out the Jennifer Lopez Zumic artist page.