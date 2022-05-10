Jenny Lewis Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis has added 2022 headlining tour dates to her schedule.

After a couple of festival appearances in June, Jenny will be opening a couple of shows for Trampled By Turtles and another 10 shows for The Chicks. The newly announced Jenny Lewis headlining tour is planned in September, focusing mainly on the Eastern USA.

When do Jenny Lewis 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. American Express, Live Nation, LN Mobile App,, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is RHUBARB. For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jenny Lewis All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jenny Lewis on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Late in 2021, Lewis released a new song called "Puppy and a Truck" with the instant-classic opening line "My 40s are kicking my ass and handing them to me in a margarita glass." According to a post on her social media, she will perform a mix of old and new songs for these new events.

