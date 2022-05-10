View all results for 'alt'
Jenny Lewis Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining tour, festivals, opening for Trampled By Turtles and The Chicks
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 10, 2022

Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis has added 2022 headlining tour dates to her schedule.

After a couple of festival appearances in June, Jenny will be opening a couple of shows for Trampled By Turtles and another 10 shows for The Chicks. The newly announced Jenny Lewis headlining tour is planned in September, focusing mainly on the Eastern USA.

When do Jenny Lewis 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. American Express, Live Nation, LN Mobile App,, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is RHUBARB. For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jenny Lewis All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Riverbend Festival
Riverbend Festival at Ross's Landing
Ross's Landing Chattanooga, TN
Jun 17
to
Jun 18
Boulevardia
Boulevardia at Crown Center
Crown Center Kansas City, MO
Jul 9
Trampled By Turtles and Jenny Lewis
Trampled By Turtles and Jenny Lewis at Bayfront Festival Park
Bayfront Festival Park Duluth, MN
Jul 23
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 25
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 26
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 29
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jul 30
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 2
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 3
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 4
Trampled By Turtles and Jenny Lewis
Trampled By Turtles and Jenny Lewis at Canal Shores Golf Course
Canal Shores Golf Course Evanston, IL
Aug 5
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 6
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 9
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 13
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 7
Trampled By Turtles and Jenny Lewis
Trampled By Turtles and Jenny Lewis at Bayfront Festival Park
Bayfront Festival Park Duluth, MN
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Xponential Music Festival
Xponential Music Festival at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Sep 17
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Sep 20
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Sep 23
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Sound On Sound
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park
Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT
Sep 25
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Sep 27
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Sep 28
Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 30
to
Oct 2
Wildwood Revival
Wildwood Revival at Cloverleaf Farm
Cloverleaf Farm Arnoldsville, GA

We recommend following Jenny Lewis on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Late in 2021, Lewis released a new song called "Puppy and a Truck" with the instant-classic opening line "My 40s are kicking my ass and handing them to me in a margarita glass." According to a post on her social media, she will perform a mix of old and new songs for these new events.

For more, check out the Jenny Lewis Zumic artist page.

