Jenny Lewis Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining in July, opening for Beck in August
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 6, 2023

Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis has added 2023 North American tour dates to her schedule, billed as Joy'All.

Eight new headlining shows are planned in July, concentrating mostly on the eastern section of the country. The opening acts on select dates will be Jenny O, Cass McCombs, and / or Hayden Pedigo on select dates. In August, she will open for Beck in Washington, Oregon, and California.

When do Jenny Lewis 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for fan club members begins March 7. American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jun 2
Ruston Kelly and Jenny Lewis
Ruston Kelly and Jenny Lewis at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jul 7
Jenny Lewis, Jenny O, and Hayden Pedigo
Jenny Lewis, Jenny O, and Hayden Pedigo at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jul 8
Trampled By Turtles and Jenny Lewis
Trampled By Turtles and Jenny Lewis at Bayfront Festival Park
Bayfront Festival Park Duluth, MN
Jul 12
Jenny Lewis, Jenny O, and Hayden Pedigo
Jenny Lewis, Jenny O, and Hayden Pedigo at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 13
Jenny Lewis, Jenny O, and Hayden Pedigo
Jenny Lewis, Jenny O, and Hayden Pedigo at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jul 15
Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, and Hayden Pedigo
Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, and Hayden Pedigo at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Jul 16
Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, and Hayden Pedigo
Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, and Hayden Pedigo at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jul 18
Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, and Hayden Pedigo
Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, and Hayden Pedigo at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 20
Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, and Hayden Pedigo
Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, and Hayden Pedigo at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 22
Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, and Hayden Pedigo
Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, and Hayden Pedigo at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 1
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 3
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 5
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Aug 7
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

We recommend following Jenny Lewis on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, Jenny shared a music video for "Puppy and a Truck." For more, check out the Jenny Lewis Zumic artist page.

