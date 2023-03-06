Jenny Lewis Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis has added 2023 North American tour dates to her schedule, billed as Joy'All.

Eight new headlining shows are planned in July, concentrating mostly on the eastern section of the country. The opening acts on select dates will be Jenny O, Cass McCombs, and / or Hayden Pedigo on select dates. In August, she will open for Beck in Washington, Oregon, and California.

When do Jenny Lewis 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for fan club members begins March 7. American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jenny Lewis All Tour Dates and Tickets

This week, Jenny shared a music video for "Puppy and a Truck." For more, check out the Jenny Lewis Zumic artist page.