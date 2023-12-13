Jenny Lewis Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Joy’All.

Billed as Joy'All Ball, new concerts are planned at North American venues in February and March. The opening acts on select dates will be Hayden Pedigo and / or Logan Ledger. Earlier this month, Jenny wrapped up a North American tour leg.

When do Jenny Lewis 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CHERRYBABY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jenny Lewis All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jenny Lewis on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

