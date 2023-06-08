View all results for 'alt'
Jeremy Zucker Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'is nothing sacred?' tour this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2023

Jeremy Zucker has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, is nothing sacred? The LP is scheduled for release on June 9.

The newly planned concerts are set from October into December at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. This month, Jeremy has performances in Korea and Colorado before traveling to Australia, Hawaii, and California.

Jeremy Zucker Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jeremy Zucker All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 10
to
Jun 11
WeVerse Con Festival at Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome)
Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome) Seoul, Korea
Jun 24
AJR and Jeremy Zucker at Weidner Field
Weidner Field Colorado Springs, CO
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Splendour in the Grass Festival at North Byron Parklands
North Byron Parklands Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jul 24
Jeremy Zucker at The Republik - Honolulu
The Republik - Honolulu Honolulu, HI
Aug 5
to
Aug 6
Bleached Festival at Waterfront Park
Waterfront Park San Diego, CA
Oct 23
Jeremy Zucker at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 25
Jeremy Zucker at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 26
Jeremy Zucker at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 27
Jeremy Zucker at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 29
Jeremy Zucker at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 31
Jeremy Zucker at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 1
Jeremy Zucker at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Nov 3
Jeremy Zucker at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 4
Jeremy Zucker at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 5
Jeremy Zucker at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 9
Jeremy Zucker at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 10
Jeremy Zucker at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 11
Jeremy Zucker at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Nov 13
Jeremy Zucker at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 14
Jeremy Zucker at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 15
Jeremy Zucker at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 17
Jeremy Zucker at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 18
Jeremy Zucker at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 20
Jeremy Zucker at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Nov 21
Jeremy Zucker at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Nov 24
Jeremy Zucker at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 25
Jeremy Zucker at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 26
Jeremy Zucker at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 28
Jeremy Zucker at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Dec 1
Jeremy Zucker at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Dec 2
Jeremy Zucker at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
When do Jeremy Zucker 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jeremy Zucker on social media and sign up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jeremy Zucker's Zumic artist page.

