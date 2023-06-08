Jeremy Zucker Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jeremy Zucker has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, is nothing sacred? The LP is scheduled for release on June 9.

The newly planned concerts are set from October into December at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. This month, Jeremy has performances in Korea and Colorado before traveling to Australia, Hawaii, and California.

When do Jeremy Zucker 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

