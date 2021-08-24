View all results for 'alt'
Jerry Cantrell Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

First solo album in 19 years for Alice In Chains legend
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 24, 2021

Guitarist-vocalist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains fame has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Brighten.

He and his band are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America from March into May. Fans can expect to hear his solo material in addition to Alice in Chains hit songs. Brighten is scheduled for release on October 29. It will be his first album as a solo artist since 2002, although has done a few movie soundtrack singles in recent years.

When do Jerry Cantrell 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BRIGHTEN. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jerry Cantrell Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jerry Cantrell All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 24
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 26
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 28
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 29
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 31
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 2
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 3
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 5
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 6
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Apr 8
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Apr 9
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 10
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 12
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 13
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
Apr 15
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Apr 17
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 19
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 21
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 22
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Apr 23
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 25
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 27
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Summit
Summit Denver, CO
Apr 28
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
May 1
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
May 2
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
May 4
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
May 5
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
May 7
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 8
Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA

We recommend following Jerry Cantrell on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jerry Cantrell's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Jerry Cantrell
Jerry Cantrell
Apr
5
Jerry Cantrell
Irving Plaza New York, NY
