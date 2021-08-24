Jerry Cantrell Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitarist-vocalist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains fame has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Brighten.

He and his band are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America from March into May. Fans can expect to hear his solo material in addition to Alice in Chains hit songs. Brighten is scheduled for release on October 29. It will be his first album as a solo artist since 2002, although has done a few movie soundtrack singles in recent years.

When do Jerry Cantrell 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BRIGHTEN. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jerry Cantrell All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jerry Cantrell on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jerry Cantrell's Zumic artist page.