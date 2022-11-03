Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

While there isn't going to be a full-blown Talking Heads reunion any time soon (how great could that be, by the way?), there is going to be a tour in 2023 featuring Talking Heads founding member Jerry Harrison with key collaborator Adrian Belew (studio ace who toured with the group during 1980-1981 before going on to stardom solo and with his band King Crimson).

Billed alongside the Talking Heads' album Remain in Light, Harrison and Belew will play "songs from this monumental period of the band’s history" as stated on the tour's website. Harrison added, "Remain In Light is a high point in my career, Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences," and Belew described it as, “A joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble, including Jerry and me. You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”

Nineteen shows are planned at North American venues in February and March. Originally planned in 2020, the shows were pushed back because of the pandemic and also the transformation of the backing nine-piece band Turkuaz into a new group called Cool Cool Cool with seven members remaining.

When do Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REMAININLIGHT. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

These concerts will open a door to an alternate reality that might have happened had Adrian Belew remained in the Talking Heads. To make a long story short, here is a fascinating excerpt from Wikipedia:

Belew had been tapped by Talking Heads and their producer Brian Eno to add guitar solos to several tracks on the Remain in Light album. He was subsequently added to the expanded nine-piece Talking Heads live band for tours in late 1980 and early 1981. These concerts were documented in the DVD Live in Roma and in the second half of the band's 1982 live album, The Name of This Band is Talking Heads. Belew's involvement with Talking Heads extended to playing on the band's spin-off projects. He played on keyboard player/guitarist Jerry Harrison's debut album, The Red and the Black, and on several tracks on David Byrne's soundtrack to the Twyla Tharp dance piece, The Catherine Wheel (with his guitar noises credited, amongst other things, as "beasts"). At the time, the internal relationships in Talking Heads were particularly strained. The band's married rhythm section, Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz, allegedly approached Belew with the suggestion that he should replace Byrne as the band's frontman, an offer which Belew immediately but politely turned down. (In his book Remain in Love, Frantz denied that this offer was ever made. Belew did, however, go on to work with Weymouth and Frantz on their own spin-off project, Tom Tom Club. Joining them for recordings at Compass Point Studios in Nassau, Bahamas, Belew played rhythm guitar on the sessions for the band's debut album, as well as adding his trademark processed solos (and even performing the entire instrumentation for the track "L'Elephant"). Unfortunately, Belew's experience with Tom Tom Club was less harmonious than his previous work with Talking Heads. Tom Tom Club's recording engineer, Steven Stanley, was vocal about his dislike of distorted guitar and erased the majority of Belew's solos during the mixing sessions. Worse was to follow when Belew queried Weymouth about songwriting credits, having co-written several of the album's songs in addition to his playing. He was apparently "ghosted," with Weymouth no longer returning his phone calls. Belew did not play live with Tom Tom Club or contribute to any further sessions. Recalling the situation when interviewed twenty years later, he claimed that he had opted to pursue other work rather than involve himself in legal or personal struggles with Weymouth and Frantz, and that he had chosen not to let it bother him, as several other, more promising projects were happening for him at the same time.

