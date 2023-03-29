Jesse & Joy Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mexican brother-sister duo Jesse & Joy have added 2023 tour dates. The newly planned summer concerts are set from June into August at mid-sized venues across North America.

Jesse, Joy, and their band are currently on tour in Mexico into mid-May. This will be their most extensive year of touring since 2016.

When do Jesse & Joy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is JJTOUR. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jesse & Joy All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jesse & Joy on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

