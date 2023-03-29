Jesse & Joy Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mexican brother-sister duo Jesse & Joy have added 2023 tour dates. The newly planned summer concerts are set from June into August at mid-sized venues across North America.
Jesse, Joy, and their band are currently on tour in Mexico into mid-May. This will be their most extensive year of touring since 2016.
When do Jesse & Joy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is JJTOUR. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 15
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
New York, NY
Mar 31
Teatro Morelos
Toluca de Lerdo, Méx., Mexico
Apr 1
Auditorio Guelaguetza - Oaxaca
Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
Apr 7
Forum de Mundo Imperial
Acapulco de Juárez, Gro., Mexico
Apr 16
Teatro del pueblo
Tampico, Tamps., Mexico
May 4
Parque Tabasco
Villahermosa, Tab., Mexico
May 6
Auditorio Telmex
Zapopan, Mexico
May 12
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 13
Auditorio Parque Las Maravillas
Saltillo, Coah., Mexico
Jun 16
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Jun 18
Longwood Gardens
Kennett Square, PA
Jun 20
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Jun 21
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Jun 23
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 24
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Jun 25
Ravinia Pavilion
Highland Park, IL
Jul 11
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
Jul 12
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 14
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Jul 15
The UC Theatre
Berkeley, CA
Jul 18
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Jul 19
Fox Performing Arts Center
Riverside, CA
Jul 21
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Jul 22
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
Rancho Mirage, CA
Jul 23
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 27
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 28
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Tucson, AZ
Jul 29
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Aug 1
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Aug 4
McAllen Performing Arts Center
McAllen, TX
Aug 5
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Aug 6
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Aug 8
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Aug 9
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Aug 11
Mahaffey Theater
Saint Petersburg, FL
Aug 12
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 2
Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Jesse & Joy on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
