Jesse & Joy Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

38 shows in Mexico and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 29, 2023

Mexican brother-sister duo Jesse & Joy have added 2023 tour dates. The newly planned summer concerts are set from June into August at mid-sized venues across North America.

Jesse, Joy, and their band are currently on tour in Mexico into mid-May. This will be their most extensive year of touring since 2016.

When do Jesse & Joy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is JJTOUR. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jesse & Joy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jesse & Joy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 31
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Teatro Morelos
Teatro Morelos Toluca de Lerdo, Méx., Mexico
Apr 1
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Auditorio Guelaguetza - Oaxaca
Auditorio Guelaguetza - Oaxaca Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
Apr 7
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Forum de Mundo Imperial
Forum de Mundo Imperial Acapulco de Juárez, Gro., Mexico
Apr 16
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Teatro del pueblo
Teatro del pueblo Tampico, Tamps., Mexico
May 4
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Parque Tabasco
Parque Tabasco Villahermosa, Tab., Mexico
May 6
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Auditorio Telmex
Auditorio Telmex Zapopan, Mexico
May 12
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 13
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Auditorio Parque Las Maravillas
Auditorio Parque Las Maravillas Saltillo, Coah., Mexico
Jun 16
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Jun 18
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens Kennett Square, PA
Jun 20
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jun 21
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Jun 23
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 24
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jun 25
Ravinia Festival - Jesse & Joy
Ravinia Festival - Jesse & Joy at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Jul 11
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Jul 12
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 14
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Jul 15
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Jul 18
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jul 19
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Fox Performing Arts Center
Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA
Jul 21
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jul 22
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
Jul 23
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 27
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 28
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Jul 29
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Aug 1
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Aug 2
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Aug 4
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at McAllen Performing Arts Center
McAllen Performing Arts Center McAllen, TX
Aug 5
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 6
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 8
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 9
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Aug 11
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Aug 12
Jesse & Joy
Jesse & Joy at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 2
Besame Mucho
Besame Mucho at Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jesse & Joy on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jesse & Joy's Zumic artist page.

