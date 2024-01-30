Jesse McCartney Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop singer Jesse McCartney announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, All's Well.

Twenty-four new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from April into mid-May. These are the only live performances Jesse has scheduled at this time. All's Well is set for release on April 5.

When do Jesse McCartney 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is allswell. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jesse McCartney on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the new song, "Faux Fur." For more, check out Jesse McCartney's Zumic artist page.