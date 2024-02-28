View all results for 'alt'
Jessie Murph Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'In The Sticks' tour across North America; new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2024

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Jessie Murph announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Live In The Sticks, the concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in April and May. Jessie also has an April date opening for Kane Brown and a number of music festival performances in May and June.

When do Jessie Murph 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SonOfA. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jessie Murph All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 3
Jessie Murph at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Apr 5
Jessie Murph at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Apr 6
Jessie Murph at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Apr 7
Jessie Murph at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Apr 9
Jessie Murph at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 11
Jessie Murph at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 12
Jessie Murph at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 13
Kane Brown, Jessie Murph, Jon Pardi, and Clayton Anderson at Indiana University Auditorium
Indiana University Auditorium Bloomington, IN
Apr 16
Jessie Murph at Canopy Club
Canopy Club Urbana, IL
Apr 17
Jessie Murph at Rose Music Hall
Rose Music Hall Columbia, MO
Apr 19
Jessie Murph at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
Apr 20
Jessie Murph at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Apr 21
Jessie Murph at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Apr 25
Jessie Murph at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 26
Jessie Murph at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Apr 27
Jessie Murph at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Apr 29
Jessie Murph at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Apr 30
Jessie Murph at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
May 1
Jessie Murph at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
May 3
to
May 5
Lovin' Life Music Fest 2024 at Heart of Uptown Charlotte
Heart of Uptown Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 17
to
May 19
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Public Beach
Gulf Shores Public Beach Gulf Shores, AL
May 24
to
May 26
Boston Calling at Harvard University Athletics Complex
Harvard University Athletics Complex Boston, MA
May 24
to
May 26
BottleRock Festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jessie Murph on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Murph released a music video for "Son of a Bitch." For more, check out Jessie Murph's Zumic artist page.

