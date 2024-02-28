Jessie Murph Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Jessie Murph announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Live In The Sticks, the concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in April and May. Jessie also has an April date opening for Kane Brown and a number of music festival performances in May and June.

When do Jessie Murph 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SonOfA. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jessie Murph All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jessie Murph on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Murph released a music video for "Son of a Bitch." For more, check out Jessie Murph's Zumic artist page.