Jessie Reyez Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Yessie Tour' across North America, new music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 29, 2022

Jessie Reyez has announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from October into December. The concerts are in conjunction with the Columbian-Canadian artist's upcoming album, Yessie, scheduled for release on September 16.

In addition to the new concerts, Reyez has shared a new song titled "Mutual Friend." The 31-year-old hit the map in 2016 as an independent artist and has released a string of singles and a couple of EPs since then. Yessie will be her second full-length album, following 2020's Before Love Came to Kill Us. This year will mark Jessie's busiest year of touring since 2018.

When do Jessie Reyez 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 2. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi / American Express cardholders begin August 30. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jessie Reyez All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 13
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at The Oasis Miami
The Oasis Miami Miami, FL
Oct 15
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 16
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 18
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 19
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 20
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Oct 23
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 24
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 25
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 27
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 28
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 30
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 31
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 2
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 3
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Nov 6
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Nov 8
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 11
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 13
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 14
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 16
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Nov 17
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 19
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 20
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 22
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 26
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Nov 28
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 2
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Dec 4
Jessie Reyez
Jessie Reyez at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

We recommend following Jessie Reyez on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for "Mutual Friend." For more, check out the Jessie Reyez Zumic artist page.

