Jessie Reyez Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jessie Reyez has announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from October into December. The concerts are in conjunction with the Columbian-Canadian artist's upcoming album, Yessie, scheduled for release on September 16.

In addition to the new concerts, Reyez has shared a new song titled "Mutual Friend." The 31-year-old hit the map in 2016 as an independent artist and has released a string of singles and a couple of EPs since then. Yessie will be her second full-length album, following 2020's Before Love Came to Kill Us. This year will mark Jessie's busiest year of touring since 2018.

When do Jessie Reyez 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 2. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi / American Express cardholders begin August 30. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jessie Reyez All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jessie Reyez on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for "Mutual Friend." For more, check out the Jessie Reyez Zumic artist page.