Jessie Ware Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Harry Styles
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 10, 2022

Jessie Ware has added a handful of 2022 tour dates to her schedule.

Three newly planned headlining shows are set this October in New York City, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. Jessie will also be opening for Harry Styles' Chicago arena shows in October. Earlier this year, she released a disco-infused new song called "Free Yourself."

When do Jessie Ware 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jessie Ware Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 4
Jessie Ware
Jessie Ware at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Jessie Ware All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jessie Ware on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jessie Ware's Zumic artist page.

