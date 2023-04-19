View all results for 'alt'
Jethro Tull Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring Europe and North America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 19, 2023

Ian Anderson and Jethro Tull have added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Seven Decades, the newly planned concerts are set from August into November at venues across North America. After a UK festival performance later this month, Jethro Tull will tour through Europe from May into July, and then again in September and October.

When do Jethro Tull 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin April 20. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jethro Tull Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 1
Jethro Tull at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 2
Jethro Tull at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Jethro Tull All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Northern Kin Festival 2023 at Ushaw Historic House
Ushaw Historic House Durham, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Jethro Tull at Harpa Concert Hall
Harpa Concert Hall Reykjavík, Iceland
May 11
Jethro Tull at Auditorium Kursaal
Auditorium Kursaal Donostia-San Sebastian, PV, Spain
May 23
Jethro Tull at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire , United Kingdom
May 27
Jethro Tull at Auditorio Pazo de Congresos Mar de Vigo
Auditorio Pazo de Congresos Mar de Vigo Vigo, GA, Spain
May 28
Jethro Tull at Palacio de la Prensa
Palacio de la Prensa Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jun 3
Jethro Tull at Stožice Stadium
Stožice Stadium Ljubljana, Slovenia
Jun 29
Jethro Tull at Parco del Castello Tramontano
Parco del Castello Tramontano Matera, Basilicata, Italy
Jul 1
Jethro Tull at Belvedere di San Leucio
Belvedere di San Leucio Caserta, Campania, Italy
Jul 3
Jethro Tull at Villa Bellini
Villa Bellini Catania, Sicilia, Italy
Jul 14
Jethro Tull at Stadthalle Rostock
Stadthalle Rostock Rostock, MV, Germany
Jul 27
Jethro Tull at Roncalliplatz
Roncalliplatz Köln, NRW, Germany
Jul 30
Jethro Tull at Arena della Regina
Arena della Regina Cattolica, Italy
Jul 31
Jethro Tull at Teatro Gabriele D'Annunzio
Teatro Gabriele D'Annunzio Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy
Aug 18
Jethro Tull at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 19
Jethro Tull at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 20
Jethro Tull at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Aug 22
Jethro Tull at PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend
PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24
Jethro Tull at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Sep 7
Jethro Tull at Capitole Ghent
Capitole Ghent Gent, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Sep 8
Jethro Tull at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Sep 15
Jethro Tull at Dom Muzyki i Tanca
Dom Muzyki i Tanca Zabrze, śląskie, Poland
Sep 17
Jethro Tull at SISU Arena
SISU Arena Bydgoszcz, Kujawsko-Pomorskie, Poland
Sep 26
Jethro Tull at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Sep 27
Jethro Tull at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
Jethro Tull at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Sep 30
Jethro Tull at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Oct 1
Jethro Tull at Ruth Finley Person Theater- Luther Burbank Center
Ruth Finley Person Theater- Luther Burbank Center Santa Rosa, CA
Oct 12
Jethro Tull at Admiralspalast - Theater
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
Oct 13
Jethro Tull at Stadthalle Cottbus
Stadthalle Cottbus Cottbus, BB, Germany
Oct 14
Jethro Tull at Konzertkirche
Konzertkirche Neubrandenburg, MV, Germany
Oct 27
Jethro Tull at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Oct 28
Jethro Tull at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 29
Jethro Tull at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 1
Jethro Tull at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 2
Jethro Tull at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 4
Jethro Tull at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jethro Tull on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Jethro Tull will release a new album on April 21 titled RökFlöte. Songs shared from the upcoming album include "Ginnungagap," "The Navigators," and "Hammer On Hammer." For concert tickets and more, check out Jethro Tull's Zumic artist page.

