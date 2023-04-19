Jethro Tull Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ian Anderson and Jethro Tull have added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Seven Decades, the newly planned concerts are set from August into November at venues across North America. After a UK festival performance later this month, Jethro Tull will tour through Europe from May into July, and then again in September and October.

When do Jethro Tull 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin April 20. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jethro Tull All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jethro Tull on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Jethro Tull will release a new album on April 21 titled RökFlöte. Songs shared from the upcoming album include "Ginnungagap," "The Navigators," and "Hammer On Hammer." For concert tickets and more, check out Jethro Tull's Zumic artist page.