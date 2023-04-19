Jethro Tull Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ian Anderson and Jethro Tull have added 2023 tour dates.
Billed as The Seven Decades, the newly planned concerts are set from August into November at venues across North America. After a UK festival performance later this month, Jethro Tull will tour through Europe from May into July, and then again in September and October.
When do Jethro Tull 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin April 20. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jethro Tull Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 1
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Nov 2
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Jethro Tull All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Ushaw Historic House
Durham, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Harpa Concert Hall
Reykjavík, Iceland
May 11
Auditorium Kursaal
Donostia-San Sebastian, PV, Spain
May 23
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
, United Kingdom
May 27
Auditorio Pazo de Congresos Mar de Vigo
Vigo, GA, Spain
May 28
Palacio de la Prensa
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jun 3
Stožice Stadium
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Jun 29
Parco del Castello Tramontano
Matera, Basilicata, Italy
Jul 1
Belvedere di San Leucio
Caserta, Campania, Italy
Jul 3
Villa Bellini
Catania, Sicilia, Italy
Jul 14
Stadthalle Rostock
Rostock, MV, Germany
Jul 27
Roncalliplatz
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jul 30
Arena della Regina
Cattolica, Italy
Jul 31
Teatro Gabriele D'Annunzio
Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy
Aug 18
Ravinia Pavilion
Highland Park, IL
Aug 19
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 20
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Aug 22
PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend
Cincinnati, OH
Sep 7
Capitole Ghent
Gent, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Sep 15
Dom Muzyki i Tanca
Zabrze, śląskie, Poland
Sep 17
SISU Arena
Bydgoszcz, Kujawsko-Pomorskie, Poland
Sep 26
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Sep 27
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Lincoln, CA
Sep 30
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Oct 1
Ruth Finley Person Theater- Luther Burbank Center
Santa Rosa, CA
Oct 12
Admiralspalast - Theater
Berlin, Germany
Oct 13
Stadthalle Cottbus
Cottbus, BB, Germany
Oct 14
Konzertkirche
Neubrandenburg, MV, Germany
Oct 27
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
Oct 28
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Oct 29
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Nov 1
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Nov 2
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 4
Palace Theatre Albany
Albany, NY
For the most up-to-date information, follow Jethro Tull on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Jethro Tull will release a new album on April 21 titled RökFlöte. Songs shared from the upcoming album include "Ginnungagap," "The Navigators," and "Hammer On Hammer." For concert tickets and more, check out Jethro Tull's Zumic artist page.