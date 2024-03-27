Jhené Aiko Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B artist Jhené Aiko announced 2024 tour dates. These are scheduled to be epic nights of music, with four opening acts on board for all the shows: Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede.

Billed as The Magic Hour Tour, new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from June into August. Jhené will also perform at Coachella in April.

When do Jhené Aiko 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Magic. The Ticketmaster presale password is KEY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jhené Aiko All Tour Dates and Tickets

