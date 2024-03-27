View all results for 'alt'
Jhené Aiko Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Magic Hour' tour in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 27, 2024

R&B artist Jhené Aiko announced 2024 tour dates. These are scheduled to be epic nights of music, with four opening acts on board for all the shows: Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede.

Billed as The Magic Hour Tour, new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from June into August. Jhené will also perform at Coachella in April.

When do Jhené Aiko 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Magic. The Ticketmaster presale password is KEY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jhené Aiko Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 29
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jul 1
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Jhené Aiko All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Jun 19
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 20
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jun 22
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Jun 23
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jun 25
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 27
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jun 29
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jul 1
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Jul 2
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 6
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Kia Center (formerly Amway Center)
Kia Center (formerly Amway Center) Orlando, FL
Jul 7
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jul 10
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 12
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Jul 13
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 15
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 1
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Aug 5
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 6
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Aug 8
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 10
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Aug 13
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 14
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Pacific Coliseum
Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 16
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Aug 17
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 19
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 20
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Aug 22
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Lede at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jhené Aiko on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jhené Aiko's Zumic artist page.

