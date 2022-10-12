View all results for 'alt'
J.I.D and Smino Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

32 co-headlining concerts
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 12, 2022

J.I.D and Smino have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as Luv Is 4Ever, the two Zoink Gang members scheduled 32 shows together at North American venues coast to coast from January into March. J.I.D has toured consistently since 2017, while this appears to be the longest tour of Smino's career. Currently both 31 years old, these are two of the hottest Hip Hop artists for those who know.

When do J.I.D and Smino 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, VIP packages, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

J.I.D, Smino Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

J.I.D, Smino All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 22
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jan 24
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jan 26
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jan 28
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jan 31
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Feb 2
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Feb 3
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Feb 8
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 10
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 13
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Feb 14
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Feb 15
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Feb 16
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Feb 18
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Feb 21
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Feb 22
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at The Oasis Wynwood
The Oasis Wynwood Miami, FL
Feb 24
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 26
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 1
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 3
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Mar 7
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Mar 9
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 12
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Mar 15
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 17
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 18
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 21
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Mar 23
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 24
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 25
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Mar 28
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 29
J.I.D and Smino
J.I.D and Smino at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

We recommend following both artists on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the J.I.D and Smino Zumic artist pages.

artists
J.I.D Smino
genres
Hip Hop Rap
image for artist J.I.D
J.I.D
image for artist Smino
Smino
