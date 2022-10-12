J.I.D and Smino Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

J.I.D and Smino have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates.
Billed as Luv Is 4Ever, the two Zoink Gang members scheduled 32 shows together at North American venues coast to coast from January into March. J.I.D has toured consistently since 2017, while this appears to be the longest tour of Smino's career. Currently both 31 years old, these are two of the hottest Hip Hop artists for those who know.
When do J.I.D and Smino 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, VIP packages, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jan 22
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Jan 24
PNE Forum
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jan 26
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Jan 28
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Jan 31
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Feb 3
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Feb 8
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 10
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Feb 13
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Feb 14
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Feb 15
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Feb 16
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Feb 18
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Feb 21
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Feb 22
The Oasis Wynwood
Miami, FL
Feb 24
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Feb 26
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Mar 1
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 7
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Mar 9
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Mar 12
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Mar 15
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 17
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Mar 18
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 21
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Mar 24
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 25
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Kansas City, MO
Mar 28
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Mar 29
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
We recommend following both artists on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
