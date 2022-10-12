J.I.D and Smino Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

J.I.D and Smino have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as Luv Is 4Ever, the two Zoink Gang members scheduled 32 shows together at North American venues coast to coast from January into March. J.I.D has toured consistently since 2017, while this appears to be the longest tour of Smino's career. Currently both 31 years old, these are two of the hottest Hip Hop artists for those who know.

When do J.I.D and Smino 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, VIP packages, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following both artists on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

