Jidenna Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Silk Road' tour, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 27, 2023

Jidenna has announced 2023 headlining tour dates, billed as The Silk Road.

The newly planned concerts are set in July and August at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. In addition to the new dates, Jidenna plans to release a new album on May 5 titled Me You & God.

When do Jidenna 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SWANKAFORNIA. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jidenna Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 10
Jidenna at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Jidenna All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 14
Jidenna at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Jul 15
Jidenna at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 16
Jidenna at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jul 18
Jidenna at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Jul 19
Jidenna at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Jul 21
Jidenna at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jul 22
Jidenna at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Jul 23
Jidenna at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jul 25
Jidenna at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 27
Jidenna at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Jul 28
Jidenna at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jul 29
Jidenna at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Aug 1
Jidenna at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Aug 2
Jidenna at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Aug 4
Jidenna at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Aug 5
Jidenna at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Aug 6
Jidenna at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Aug 8
Jidenna at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10
Jidenna at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Aug 11
Jidenna at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Aug 12
Jidenna at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Aug 14
Jidenna at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Aug 15
Jidenna at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 17
Jidenna at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 18
Jidenna at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Aug 20
Jidenna at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jidenna on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jidenna's Zumic artist page.

