Jidenna Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jidenna has announced 2023 headlining tour dates, billed as The Silk Road.

The newly planned concerts are set in July and August at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. In addition to the new dates, Jidenna plans to release a new album on May 5 titled Me You & God.

When do Jidenna 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SWANKAFORNIA. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jidenna at Terminal 5 Terminal 5 New York, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jidenna on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

