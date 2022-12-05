View all results for 'alt'
Jill Scott Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

23rd anniversary tour for debut album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 5, 2022

Philly soul singer Jill Scott has unveiled 2023 tour dates.

Commemorating the 23rd anniversary of her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, the newly announced North American shows are set at venues coast to coast from February into June. The tour originally began in February of 2020, but had to be interrupted due to the pandemic.

When do Jill Scott 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is VILLAGE or LOVE. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jill Scott Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jill Scott All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 28
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Mar 2
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Mar 4
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Mar 7
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater Jacksonville, FL
Mar 16
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 18
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 23
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Mar 27
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark, NJ
Mar 29
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 31
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 1
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Apr 23
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 26
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Apr 28
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
May 3
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
May 5
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC
May 6
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
May 9
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Belk Theater
Belk Theater Charlotte, NC
May 11
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
May 14
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Jun 22
Jill Scott
Jill Scott at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

We recommend signing up for Jill Scott's email newsletter (bottom of the page) and your local venue newsletter, as well as following her on social media to get the most up-to-date information.

For Jill Scott's latest music, news, and tour dates, check out her Zumic artist page.

