Jill Scott Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Philly soul singer Jill Scott has unveiled 2023 tour dates.

Commemorating the 23rd anniversary of her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, the newly announced North American shows are set at venues coast to coast from February into June. The tour originally began in February of 2020, but had to be interrupted due to the pandemic.

When do Jill Scott 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is VILLAGE or LOVE. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jill Scott All Tour Dates and Tickets

