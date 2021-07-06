View all results for 'alt'
Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Plot Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' the West Coast
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 6, 2021

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday have been a force in the alternative rock scene since the '90s. This week, the bands revealed details for 2021 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at large-scale venues on the West Coast in mid-October. Joining as the opening act will be The Beaches, who also announced their own headlining tour this week. Both Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday have festival appearances scheduled into 2022 while Jimmy Eat World will embark on their own headlining European tour in June.

When do Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales for fan club members begin July 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Jimmy Eat World fan club presale password is STATICPREVAILS25. The Taking Back Sunday fan club presale password is TWENTY. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jimmy Eat World All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 29
to
Aug 1
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Jul 30
Jimmy Eat World
Jimmy Eat World at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Sep 2
Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius
Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius at JaM Cellars Ballroom - Margrit Mondavi Theatre
JaM Cellars Ballroom - Margrit Mondavi Theatre Napa, CA
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Sep 4
Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius
Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Oct 13
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 15
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at Pavilion at Riverfront
Pavilion at Riverfront Spokane, WA
Oct 16
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Oct 18
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 19
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Oct 21
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Oct 23
Chain Fest 2021
Chain Fest 2021 at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 17
Jimmy Eat World
Jimmy Eat World at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 21
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Jun 22
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Jun 23
Jimmy Eat World
Jimmy Eat World at Klub Proxima
Klub Proxima Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 26
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA at Amsterdam Bostheater
Amsterdam Bostheater Amstelveen, NH, Netherlands
Jun 27
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 29
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 5
Jimmy Eat World
Jimmy Eat World at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
2000 Trees
2000 Trees at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Zumic artist pages.

