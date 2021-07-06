Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Plot Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday have been a force in the alternative rock scene since the '90s. This week, the bands revealed details for 2021 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly announced shows are scheduled at large-scale venues on the West Coast in mid-October. Joining as the opening act will be The Beaches, who also announced their own headlining tour this week. Both Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday have festival appearances scheduled into 2022 while Jimmy Eat World will embark on their own headlining European tour in June.

When do Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales for fan club members begin July 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Jimmy Eat World fan club presale password is STATICPREVAILS25. The Taking Back Sunday fan club presale password is TWENTY. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jimmy Eat World All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Zumic artist pages.