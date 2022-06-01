Jimmy Eat World Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Jimmy Eat World added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as the Something Loud Tour, newly planned shows are set at North American venues in September. The opening act for the new events will be Charly Bliss.

After a pair of festival appearances next month, Jimmy Eat World head out on a headlining tour through Europe, extending into July. In October, they plan to appear at the We Were Young festivals in Las Vegas.

When do Jimmy Eat World 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LOUD22. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jimmy Eat World All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jimmy Eat World on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The past few years have been relatively quiet for the band, who will be playing more shows in 2022 than they have since 2019 when they released their newest album: Surviving. Last year, they did an online concert series called Phoenix Sessions where they performed a few past albums in a stripped-down live setting with studio-quality sound. The audio is available as LPs on streaming services, with videos of the performances also on YouTube. For more, check out Jimmy Eat World's Zumic artist page.