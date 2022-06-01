View all results for 'alt'
Jimmy Eat World Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking out North America, Europe, concerts, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2022

This week, Jimmy Eat World added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as the Something Loud Tour, newly planned shows are set at North American venues in September. The opening act for the new events will be Charly Bliss.

After a pair of festival appearances next month, Jimmy Eat World head out on a headlining tour through Europe, extending into July. In October, they plan to appear at the We Were Young festivals in Las Vegas.

When do Jimmy Eat World 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LOUD22. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jimmy Eat World Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jimmy Eat World All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 17
Jimmy Eat World
Jimmy Eat World at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 21
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Jun 22
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Jun 23
Jimmy Eat World and Together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and Together PANGEA at Klub Proxima
Klub Proxima Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 25
to
Jul 2
Roskilde Festival
Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen
Dyrskuepladsen DK, Denmark
Jun 25
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and Together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and Together PANGEA at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Jun 26
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA at Amsterdam Bostheater
Amsterdam Bostheater Amstelveen, NH, Netherlands
Jun 27
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 29
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World and together PANGEA at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 5
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA at Manchester Academy
Rescheduled
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA
Jimmy Eat World, The Get Up Kids, and together PANGEA at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
2000 Trees
2000 Trees at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
TRNSMT Festival
TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 8
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Cleveland, OH
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Four Chord Music Festival
Four Chord Music Festival at Wild Things Park
Wild Things Park Washington, PA
Sep 9
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 11
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 13
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 14
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Riot Fest
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 16
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 20
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Sep 21
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Wantagh, NY
Sep 23
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 24
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Sep 25
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Sep 26
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Sep 28
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Sep 29
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 30
to
Oct 2
Oceans Calling Festival
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Jimmy Eat World on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The past few years have been relatively quiet for the band, who will be playing more shows in 2022 than they have since 2019 when they released their newest album: Surviving. Last year, they did an online concert series called Phoenix Sessions where they performed a few past albums in a stripped-down live setting with studio-quality sound. The audio is available as LPs on streaming services, with videos of the performances also on YouTube. For more, check out Jimmy Eat World's Zumic artist page.

