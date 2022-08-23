View all results for 'alt'
Jinjer Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in North America and Australia, Europe with Bullet For My Valentine
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 23, 2022

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast from October into late December. The opening acts on the new dates will be P.O.D. and Space of Variations with Vended or Malevolence joining the bill on select dates. These are heartbreaking times with an ongoing war perpetrated by Russia, and the band responded by sharing on their social media, "A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Ukrainian Charity."

Jinjer have over 60 concerts scheduled around the world. In early December, the band perform a trio of shows in Australia and 2023 finds them opening up with Atreyu during Bullet For My Valentine's European tour.

When do Jinjer 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Blabbermouth, Knotfest, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Jinjer fan club presale password is JINJER22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jinjer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 31
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Nov 1
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 3
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Nov 5
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Nov 7
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 9
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Nov 10
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 11
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 13
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 14
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Nov 15
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Nov 17
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 19
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Nov 20
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 21
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 23
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, and Space of Variations at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 2
Jinjer
Jinjer at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Dec 3
Jinjer
Jinjer at Sydney Centennial Park
Sydney Centennial Park Sydney, NSW, Australia
Dec 4
Jinjer
Jinjer at Brisbane Showgrounds
Brisbane Showgrounds Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Dec 7
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Dec 8
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall Greensboro, NC
Dec 10
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Dec 11
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Dec 13
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Dec 14
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Dec 16
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Dec 17
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Dec 18
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Dec 20
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Dec 21
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 22
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations
Jinjer, P.O.D., Malevolence, and Space of Variations at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jan 29
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Jan 31
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at L'Olympia
Rescheduled
L'Olympia Paris, France
Feb 1
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at O13
Rescheduled
O13 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Feb 3
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Stodola
Stodola Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Feb 4
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Sporthalle
Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany
Feb 5
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Feb 8
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Feb 9
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
Feb 10
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Feb 11
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Zrinjevac
Zrinjevac Zagreb, Croatia
Feb 13
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at The Hall Zürich
The Hall Zürich Dübendorf, Switzerland
Feb 14
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 16
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Feb 17
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Feb 18
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Feb 21
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Le Bikini
Rescheduled
Le Bikini Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
Feb 22
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Rockhal
Rescheduled
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Feb 23
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Stadthalle
Stadthalle Offenbach am Main, HE, Germany
Feb 26
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Feb 27
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Feb 28
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 1
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall
Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Mar 3
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Mar 7
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 8
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at O2 Guildhall Southampton
O2 Guildhall Southampton Southampton, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Swansea Arena
Swansea Arena Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 11
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu
Bullet for My Valentine, Jinjer, and Atreyu at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Jinjer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

According to a press email, the band was "forced to cancel both their previous North American tour with Slipknot and Latin American headline tour due to the war in Ukraine." Earlier this year, Jinjer released a music video for "Call Me A Symbol." For more, check out Jinjer's Zumic artist page.

