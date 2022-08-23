Jinjer Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast from October into late December. The opening acts on the new dates will be P.O.D. and Space of Variations with Vended or Malevolence joining the bill on select dates. These are heartbreaking times with an ongoing war perpetrated by Russia, and the band responded by sharing on their social media, "A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Ukrainian Charity."

Jinjer have over 60 concerts scheduled around the world. In early December, the band perform a trio of shows in Australia and 2023 finds them opening up with Atreyu during Bullet For My Valentine's European tour.

When do Jinjer 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Blabbermouth, Knotfest, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Jinjer fan club presale password is JINJER22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jinjer All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jinjer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

According to a press email, the band was "forced to cancel both their previous North American tour with Slipknot and Latin American headline tour due to the war in Ukraine." Earlier this year, Jinjer released a music video for "Call Me A Symbol." For more, check out Jinjer's Zumic artist page.