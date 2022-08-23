Jinjer Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.
The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast from October into late December. The opening acts on the new dates will be P.O.D. and Space of Variations with Vended or Malevolence joining the bill on select dates. These are heartbreaking times with an ongoing war perpetrated by Russia, and the band responded by sharing on their social media, "A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Ukrainian Charity."
Jinjer have over 60 concerts scheduled around the world. In early December, the band perform a trio of shows in Australia and 2023 finds them opening up with Atreyu during Bullet For My Valentine's European tour.
When do Jinjer 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Blabbermouth, Knotfest, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Jinjer fan club presale password is JINJER22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jinjer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 21
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Jinjer All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 31
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Nov 1
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Nov 3
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Nov 5
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 7
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Nov 9
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Nov 10
20 Monroe Live
Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 11
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Nov 13
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Nov 15
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY
Nov 17
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Nov 19
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Nov 20
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Nov 21
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Nov 23
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Dec 2
Flemington Racecourse
Flemington, VIC, Australia
Dec 3
Sydney Centennial Park
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Dec 4
Brisbane Showgrounds
Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Dec 7
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Dec 8
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
Greensboro, NC
Dec 10
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Dec 11
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Dec 13
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Dec 14
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Dec 16
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Dec 18
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Dec 20
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Dec 21
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 22
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Jan 29
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Jan 31
Rescheduled
L'Olympia
Paris, France
Feb 1
Rescheduled
O13
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Feb 3
Stodola
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Feb 4
Sporthalle
Hamburg, Germany
Feb 5
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Feb 8
Zenith - Munich
München, Germany
Feb 9
Forum Karlin
Prague, Czechia
Feb 10
Barba Negra Music Club
Budapest, Hungary
Feb 11
Zrinjevac
Zagreb, Croatia
Feb 13
The Hall Zürich
Dübendorf, Switzerland
Feb 14
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 16
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
Feb 18
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
Feb 21
Rescheduled
Le Bikini
Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
Feb 22
Rescheduled
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Feb 23
Stadthalle
Offenbach am Main, HE, Germany
Feb 26
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Feb 27
Corn Exchange Cambridge
Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Feb 28
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 1
Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Mar 3
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 6
O2 Academy Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Mar 7
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 8
O2 Guildhall Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Swansea Arena
Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 11
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
We recommend following Jinjer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
According to a press email, the band was "forced to cancel both their previous North American tour with Slipknot and Latin American headline tour due to the war in Ukraine." Earlier this year, Jinjer released a music video for "Call Me A Symbol." For more, check out Jinjer's Zumic artist page.