JJ Grey & Mofro Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

JJ Grey & Mofro announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with the upcoming album, Olustee.
The new concerts are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast from early March into early May. The opening acts on select dates will be blues musician Cedric Burnside or soulful singer-songwriter Judith Hill.
Olustee is scheduled for release on February 23. Listen to the new song "The Sea."
When do JJ Grey & Mofro 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for album preorders and VIP packages begin November 6. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
JJ Grey & Mofro All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 1
Alliance for the Arts
Fort Myers, FL
Mar 6
The Miller Theatre
Augusta, GA
Mar 7
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Mar 8
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Mar 9
Firefly Distillery
North Charleston, SC
Mar 10
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Mar 14
Victory Theater
Rogers, AR
Mar 16
Val Air Ballroom
West Des Moines, IA
Mar 20
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Mar 21
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 22
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Mar 23
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati, OH
Mar 24
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Mar 27
Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo, MI
Mar 29
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Mar 30
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Apr 3
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue, NY
Apr 4
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Apr 5
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Apr 6
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Apr 7
Tupelo Music Hall
Derry, NH
Apr 12
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Apr 13
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Apr 14
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Apr 17
Shaftman Performance Hall
Roanoke, VA
Apr 18
The Amp Ballantyne
Charlotte, NC
Apr 20
Chesterfield Amphitheater
Chesterfield, MO
Apr 21
The Castle Theatre
Bloomington, IL
Apr 25
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Apr 26
The Shed Maryville
Maryville, TN
Apr 27
Avondale Brewing Company
Birmingham, AL
Apr 28
The Signal
Chattanooga, TN
May 1
Macon City Auditorium
Macon, GA
May 2
May 4
Sun, Sand and Soul
Miramar, FL
May 4
Saenger Theater - Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg, MS
For the most up-to-date information, follow JJ Grey & Mofro on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
