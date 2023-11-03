View all results for 'alt'
JJ Grey & Mofro Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 3, 2023

JJ Grey & Mofro announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with the upcoming album, Olustee.

The new concerts are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast from early March into early May. The opening acts on select dates will be blues musician Cedric Burnside or soulful singer-songwriter Judith Hill.

Olustee is scheduled for release on February 23. Listen to the new song "The Sea."

When do JJ Grey & Mofro 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for album preorders and VIP packages begin November 6. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

JJ Grey & Mofro Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

JJ Grey & Mofro All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 1
JJ Grey & Mofro at Alliance for the Arts
Alliance for the Arts Fort Myers, FL
Mar 6
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at The Miller Theatre
The Miller Theatre Augusta, GA
Mar 7
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 8
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Mar 9
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
Mar 10
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Mar 13
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Mar 14
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at Victory Theater
Victory Theater Rogers, AR
Mar 15
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Mar 16
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
Mar 20
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 21
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Mar 22
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 23
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Mar 24
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 27
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Mar 28
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Mar 29
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Apr 4
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Apr 5
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 6
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Apr 7
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Tupelo Music Hall
Tupelo Music Hall Derry, NH
Apr 11
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 12
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Apr 13
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 14
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 17
JJ Grey & Mofro at Shaftman Performance Hall
Shaftman Performance Hall Roanoke, VA
Apr 18
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at The Amp Ballantyne
The Amp Ballantyne Charlotte, NC
Apr 20
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at Chesterfield Amphitheater
Chesterfield Amphitheater Chesterfield, MO
Apr 21
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Apr 25
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 26
JJ Grey & Mofro at The Shed Maryville
The Shed Maryville Maryville, TN
Apr 27
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Apr 28
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
May 1
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
May 2
to
May 4
Sun, Sand and Soul at Sun, Sand and Soul
Sun, Sand and Soul Miramar, FL
May 4
JJ Grey & Mofro and Cedric Burnside at Saenger Theater - Hattiesburg
Saenger Theater - Hattiesburg Hattiesburg, MS

For the most up-to-date information, follow JJ Grey & Mofro on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out JJ Grey & Mofro's Zumic artist page.

Mar
30
JJ Grey & Mofro and Judith Hill
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
