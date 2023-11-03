JJ Grey & Mofro Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

JJ Grey & Mofro announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with the upcoming album, Olustee.

The new concerts are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast from early March into early May. The opening acts on select dates will be blues musician Cedric Burnside or soulful singer-songwriter Judith Hill.

Olustee is scheduled for release on February 23. Listen to the new song "The Sea."

When do JJ Grey & Mofro 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for album preorders and VIP packages begin November 6. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow JJ Grey & Mofro on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

