Jodeci Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Summer Block Party' with SWV and Dru Hill
Published April 25, 2023

A few legendary R&B groups have announced joint 2023 tour dates. Billed as Summer Block Party, the concerts feature Jodeci with SWV and / or Dru Hill.

Newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into September. Before then, Jodeci have two festival performances in Georgia and Ohio.

When do Jodeci 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BLOCKPARTY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jodeci All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
to
May 14
Strength of a Woman at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 21
to
Jul 22
Cincinnati Music Festival at Paycor Stadium
Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH
Jul 28
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 29
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Jul 30
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at White Oak Amphitheatre
White Oak Amphitheatre Greensboro, NC
Aug 4
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Coney Island Amphitheater
Coney Island Amphitheater Brooklyn, NY
Aug 5
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 6
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Detroit, MI
Aug 11
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Arie Crown Theater
Arie Crown Theater Chicago, IL
Aug 13
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 15
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 18
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 19
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Aug 20
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 24
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Raising Canes River Center Arena
Raising Canes River Center Arena Baton Rouge, LA
Aug 26
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 27
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 31
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 2
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 3
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 7
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Sep 8
Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jodeci on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jodeci's Zumic artist page.

Jodeci
