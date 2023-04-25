Jodeci Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A few legendary R&B groups have announced joint 2023 tour dates. Billed as Summer Block Party, the concerts feature Jodeci with SWV and / or Dru Hill.

Newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into September. Before then, Jodeci have two festival performances in Georgia and Ohio.

When do Jodeci 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BLOCKPARTY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jodeci All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jodeci on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jodeci's Zumic artist page.