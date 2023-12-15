View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Jodeci Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ten show Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2023

R&B veterans Jodeci announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Show, The After Party, The Vegas Residency, ten new shows are planned at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada for March 15-24 and July 5-13. Before then, Jodeci have headlining shows coming up in Ohio and Indiana.

When do Jodeci 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is VEGAS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jodeci Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 9
Ladies Night R&B Super Jam, Brian McKnight, Robin Thicke, Jodeci, and Faith Evans at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Jodeci All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
Jodeci at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
Jan 13
Jodeci at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
The Venue at Horseshoe Casino Hammond, IN
Feb 9
Ladies Night R&B Super Jam, Brian McKnight, Robin Thicke, Jodeci, and Faith Evans at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 15
Jodeci at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 16
Jodeci at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 20
Jodeci at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 23
Jodeci at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 24
Jodeci at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 5
Jodeci at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 6
Jodeci at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 10
Jodeci at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 12
Jodeci at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 13
Jodeci at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jodeci on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jodeci's Zumic artist page.

1
195
artists
Jodeci
genres
Hip Hop Hip Hop Soul New Jack Swing R&B Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Jodeci
Jodeci
Feb
9
Ladies Night R&B Super Jam, Brian McKnight, Robin Thicke, Jodeci, and Faith Evans
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jodeci Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 25, 2023
Jodeci Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Hip Hop Hip Hop Soul New Jack Swing R&B Soul Jodeci
1
1015
image for article "If You're Reading This, It's Too Late: The Samples" - Gianni Lee & Mike Blud [SoundCloud Playlist]
February 19, 2015
"If You're Reading This, It's Too Late: The Samples" - Gianni Lee...
Music Electronic Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Avant Ciara Drake Ekali Francis and The Lights Ginuwine Jodeci Rihanna The Roots Three 6 Mafia Playlist
1
1729
image for article "Knock It Off" - K-Ci and JoJo [Soundcloud Audio Stream]
June 25, 2013
"Knock It Off" - K-Ci and JoJo [Soundcloud Audio Stream]
Music Jodeci Charlotte, NC North Carolina K-Ci & JoJo
1
896
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart