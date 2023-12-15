Jodeci Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B veterans Jodeci announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Show, The After Party, The Vegas Residency, ten new shows are planned at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada for March 15-24 and July 5-13. Before then, Jodeci have headlining shows coming up in Ohio and Indiana.

When do Jodeci 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is VEGAS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jodeci All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jodeci on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

