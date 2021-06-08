View all results for 'alt'
Joe Bonamassa Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

40+ Joe B. shows planned into December
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 8, 2021
Photo Credit: Francesco Marano

All-time guitar legend (not to mention singer and songwriter extraordinaire) Joe Bonamassa has expanded his 2021 tour schedule. Next month, the gunslinger heads out on a summer tour on the West Coast and then he hits the middle and eastern parts of the country in the fall. A press release shared what fans can expect: "Bonamassa, backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, will perform brand new songs alongside career-spanning fan favorites."

On June 11, Joe B will release a live album titled Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman. The concert, live-streamed in September of 2020, was for Bonamassa’s Fueling Musicians charity, which collected over $375,000 for musicians in need during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and aims to raise even more than that in 2021. His most recent studio album is last year's Royal Tea, recorded at the hallowed Abbey Road Studios in London. Bonamassa is one of the most prolific artists around right now, releasing multiple albums per year including live albums with special themes and unique setlists.

When do Joe Bonamassa 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Nov 22
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Joe Bonamassa All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 30
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Jul 31
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Aug 1
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 3
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego, CA
Aug 6
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Park Theater
Park Theater Las Vegas, NV
Aug 8
Joe Bonamassa and Colorado Symphony Orchestra
Joe Bonamassa and Colorado Symphony Orchestra at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 9
Joe Bonamassa and Colorado Symphony Orchestra
Joe Bonamassa and Colorado Symphony Orchestra at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 10
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Cheyenne Civic Center
Cheyenne Civic Center Cheyenne, WY
Aug 12
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 17
to
Aug 22
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II at Port de Barcelona
Port de Barcelona Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 8
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 9
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Robinson Center Music Hall
Robinson Center Music Hall Little Rock, AR
Oct 13
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium Shreveport, LA
Oct 15
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Oct 16
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 17
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Oct 19
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Walton Arts Center
Walton Arts Center Fayetteville, AR
Oct 21
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Oct 22
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Cannon Center For The Performing Arts Memphis, TN
Oct 23
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Oct 25
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Old National Events Plaza
Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN
Oct 27
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Oct 29
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 30
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Oct 31
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Nov 19
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Springfield Symphony Hall
Springfield Symphony Hall Springfield, MA
Nov 20
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Nov 22
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 24
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Rochester Auditorium Theatre
Rochester Auditorium Theatre Rochester, NY
Nov 26
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 27
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Nov 28
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Nov 30
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton
State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton Easton, PA
Dec 1
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Santander Performing Arts Center
Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, PA
Dec 3
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Berglund Center
Berglund Center Roanoke, VA
Dec 4
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric Baltimore, MD
Dec 5
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Dominion Energy Center
Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA
Dec 7
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Savannah Civic Center
Savannah Civic Center Savannah, GA
Dec 8
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Dec 10
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Dec 11
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Dec 12
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

We recommend following Joe Bonamassa on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, follow the Joe Bonamassa Zumic artist page.

