Joe Bonamassa Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

All-time guitar legend (not to mention singer and songwriter extraordinaire) Joe Bonamassa has expanded his 2021 tour schedule. Next month, the gunslinger heads out on a summer tour on the West Coast and then he hits the middle and eastern parts of the country in the fall. A press release shared what fans can expect: "Bonamassa, backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, will perform brand new songs alongside career-spanning fan favorites."

On June 11, Joe B will release a live album titled Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman. The concert, live-streamed in September of 2020, was for Bonamassa’s Fueling Musicians charity, which collected over $375,000 for musicians in need during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and aims to raise even more than that in 2021. His most recent studio album is last year's Royal Tea, recorded at the hallowed Abbey Road Studios in London. Bonamassa is one of the most prolific artists around right now, releasing multiple albums per year including live albums with special themes and unique setlists.

When do Joe Bonamassa 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

