Joe Bonamassa Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

All-time guitar legend Joe Bonamassa has expanded his tour schedule. This week, the gunslinger added 2022 Spring tour dates.
The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, making stops at mid-sized venues across America. Next month, Joe heads out on a North American tour extending into December. After his spring tour, Bonamassa plans to thrill audiences in Europe from late April into May.
When do Joe Bonamassa 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Joe Bonamassa Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 22
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Mar 18
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
Mar 19
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
Mar 20
Count Basie Center for the Arts
Red Bank, NJ
Joe Bonamassa All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 8
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 9
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Robinson Center Music Hall
Little Rock, AR
Oct 13
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport, LA
Oct 15
Majestic Theatre San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Oct 16
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Oct 17
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
Oct 19
Walton Arts Center
Fayetteville, AR
Oct 22
Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Memphis, TN
Oct 23
Louisville Palace
Louisville, KY
Oct 25
Old National Events Plaza
Evansville, IN
Oct 27
Embassy Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Oct 29
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 30
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Oct 31
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati, OH
Nov 19
Springfield Symphony Hall
Springfield, MA
Nov 20
Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence, RI
Nov 22
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 24
Rochester Auditorium Theatre
Rochester, NY
Nov 26
Fox Theatre - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Nov 27
Covelli Centre
Youngstown, OH
Nov 28
Palace Theatre Columbus
Columbus, OH
Nov 30
State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton
Easton, PA
Dec 1
Santander Performing Arts Center
Reading, PA
Dec 3
Berglund Center
Roanoke, VA
Dec 4
Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
Baltimore, MD
Dec 5
Dominion Energy Center
Richmond, VA
Dec 7
Savannah Civic Center
Savannah, GA
Dec 8
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Sarasota, FL
Dec 10
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Dec 12
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Feb 15
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Feb 16
Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Pensacola, FL
Feb 18
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Feb 19
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Feb 21
to
Feb 25
Miami, FL
Florida, United States
Feb 27
Gaillard Center
Charleston, SC
Feb 28
Bell Auditorium
Augusta, GA
Mar 1
BJCC Concert Hall
Birmingham, AL
Mar 4
Beau Rivage Theatre
Biloxi, MS
Mar 5
Peace Center for the Performing Arts
Greenville, SC
Mar 6
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville, TN
Mar 8
Stranahan Theater
Toledo, OH
Mar 10
Hershey Theatre
Hershey, PA
Mar 11
Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, NY
Mar 12
Palace Theatre Albany
Albany, NY
Mar 14
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mar 16
The Bushnell
Hartford, CT
Mar 18
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
Mar 19
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
Mar 20
Count Basie Center for the Arts
Red Bank, NJ
Mar 22
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Mar 23
Singletary Center for the Arts
Lexington, KY
Mar 25
Township Auditorium
Columbia, SC
Mar 26
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oxon Hill, MD
Apr 20
SEC Armadillo
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Lotto Arena
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Apr 26
Swiss Life Hall
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Apr 27
Saarlandhalle
Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
Apr 29
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 30
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 1
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
May 3
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
May 5
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
May 5
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
May 6
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Le Dôme de Paris - Palais des Sports
Paris, IDF, France
Aug 23
to
Aug 28
Port de Barcelona
Barcelona, CT, Spain
We recommend following Joe Bonamassa on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
On October 29, Joe will release a new studio album titled Time Clocks. For more, follow the Joe Bonamassa Zumic artist page.