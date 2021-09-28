View all results for 'alt'
Joe Bonamassa Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

70+ shows planned into next year
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 28, 2021

All-time guitar legend Joe Bonamassa has expanded his tour schedule. This week, the gunslinger added 2022 Spring tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, making stops at mid-sized venues across America. Next month, Joe heads out on a North American tour extending into December. After his spring tour, Bonamassa plans to thrill audiences in Europe from late April into May.

When do Joe Bonamassa 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Joe Bonamassa Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 22
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 18
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Mar 19
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Mar 20
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ

Joe Bonamassa All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 8
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 9
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Robinson Center Music Hall
Robinson Center Music Hall Little Rock, AR
Oct 13
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium Shreveport, LA
Oct 15
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Oct 16
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 17
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Oct 19
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Walton Arts Center
Walton Arts Center Fayetteville, AR
Oct 21
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Oct 22
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Cannon Center For The Performing Arts Memphis, TN
Oct 23
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Oct 25
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Old National Events Plaza
Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN
Oct 27
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Oct 29
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 30
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Oct 31
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Nov 19
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Springfield Symphony Hall
Springfield Symphony Hall Springfield, MA
Nov 20
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Nov 24
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Rochester Auditorium Theatre
Rochester Auditorium Theatre Rochester, NY
Nov 26
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 27
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Nov 28
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Nov 30
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton
State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton Easton, PA
Dec 1
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Santander Performing Arts Center
Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, PA
Dec 3
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Berglund Center
Berglund Center Roanoke, VA
Dec 4
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric Baltimore, MD
Dec 5
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Dominion Energy Center
Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA
Dec 7
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Savannah Civic Center
Savannah Civic Center Savannah, GA
Dec 8
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Dec 10
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Dec 11
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Dec 12
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Feb 15
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Feb 16
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola, FL
Feb 18
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Feb 19
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Feb 21
to
Feb 25
Keeping Blues Alive at Sea VII
Keeping Blues Alive at Sea VII at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Florida, United States
Feb 27
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Gaillard Center
Gaillard Center Charleston, SC
Feb 28
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Mar 1
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at BJCC Concert Hall
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Mar 4
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Mar 5
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Peace Center for the Performing Arts
Peace Center for the Performing Arts Greenville, SC
Mar 6
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Mar 8
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Stranahan Theater
Stranahan Theater Toledo, OH
Mar 10
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Mar 11
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Landmark Theatre
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
Mar 12
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Mar 14
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mar 16
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at The Bushnell
The Bushnell Hartford, CT
Mar 22
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Mar 23
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Singletary Center for the Arts
Singletary Center for the Arts Lexington, KY
Mar 25
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Mar 26
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Apr 20
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Apr 26
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Swiss Life Hall
Swiss Life Hall Hannover, NDS, Germany
Apr 27
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Saarlandhalle
Saarlandhalle Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
Apr 29
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 30
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 1
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
May 3
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
May 5
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Le Dôme de Paris - Palais des Sports
Le Dôme de Paris - Palais des Sports Paris, IDF, France
Aug 23
to
Aug 28
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II at Port de Barcelona
Port de Barcelona Barcelona, CT, Spain

We recommend following Joe Bonamassa on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On October 29, Joe will release a new studio album titled Time Clocks. For more, follow the Joe Bonamassa Zumic artist page.

