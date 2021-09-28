Joe Bonamassa Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

All-time guitar legend Joe Bonamassa has expanded his tour schedule. This week, the gunslinger added 2022 Spring tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, making stops at mid-sized venues across America. Next month, Joe heads out on a North American tour extending into December. After his spring tour, Bonamassa plans to thrill audiences in Europe from late April into May.

When do Joe Bonamassa 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Joe Bonamassa All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Joe Bonamassa on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On October 29, Joe will release a new studio album titled Time Clocks. For more, follow the Joe Bonamassa Zumic artist page.