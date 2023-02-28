Joe Bonamassa Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Joe Bonamassa has expanded his tour schedule.
This week, the guitar gunslinger added tour dates planned at American venues in May, August, and December. Bonamassa now has over 45 concerts lined up ahead in 2023. He is currently on tour along the East Coast and will make his way down south.
In addition to touring, Joe B. will be hosting and headlining floating festivals called Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea. There is a Caribbean cruise leaving from Miami in March and will tour Europe in April
When do Joe Bonamassa 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, which is where you can find the fan club presale codes. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Joe Bonamassa Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 12
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Mar 3
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte, NC
Mar 4
Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Mar 5
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga, TN
Mar 7
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery, AL
Mar 8
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Mar 10
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Melbourne, FL
Mar 11
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Mar 13
to
Mar 17
Miami, FL
Florida, United States
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
AU, Australia
Apr 19
Helsingin Jäähalli
nan, Finland
Apr 21
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
Apr 22
Scandic Falkoner
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Apr 24
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Apr 25
Partille Arena
Partille, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Apr 27
Wunderino-Arena
Kiel, SH, Germany
Apr 28
Stadthalle Rostock
Rostock, MV, Germany
Apr 29
Arena Nürnberger Versicherung
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
May 1
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
May 3
Forum Karlin
Prague, Czechia
May 5
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany
May 6
Festspielhaus Baden-Baden
Baden-Baden, BW, Germany
May 7
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
May 9
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
May 10
Blackpool Winter Gardens
Blackpool, England, United Kingdom
May 12
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Utilita Arena Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 26
The Capitol Theatre - WA
Yakima, WA
May 27
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
May 28
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Woodinville, WA
Jun 28
to
Jul 13
Théâtre Antique
Vienne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 9
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 13
Olympiapark - Munich
München, BY, Germany
Jul 18
Theatre Jean-Deschamps
Carcassonne, Occitanie, France
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Scene Chapiteau
Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Aug 2
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Aug 4
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 5
Eccles Theater
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 6
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 12
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 13
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 17
to
Aug 22
Athens, Greece
Greece, Europe
Dec 2
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
We recommend following Joe Bonamassa on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
