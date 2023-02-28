View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Joe Bonamassa Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' the blues in America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2023

Joe Bonamassa has expanded his tour schedule.

This week, the guitar gunslinger added tour dates planned at American venues in May, August, and December. Bonamassa now has over 45 concerts lined up ahead in 2023. He is currently on tour along the East Coast and will make his way down south.

In addition to touring, Joe B. will be hosting and headlining floating festivals called Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea. There is a Caribbean cruise leaving from Miami in March and will tour Europe in April

When do Joe Bonamassa 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, which is where you can find the fan club presale codes. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joe Bonamassa Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 12
Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder
Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Joe Bonamassa All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 3
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Mar 4
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Mar 5
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Mar 7
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
Mar 8
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Mar 10
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Mar 11
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Mar 13
to
Mar 17
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VIII - Miami
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VIII - Miami at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Florida, United States
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Apr 19
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Helsingin Jäähalli
Helsingin Jäähalli nan, Finland
Apr 21
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Apr 22
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Scandic Falkoner
Scandic Falkoner Frederiksberg, Denmark
Apr 24
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena) Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Apr 25
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Partille Arena
Partille Arena Partille, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Apr 27
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Wunderino-Arena
Wunderino-Arena Kiel, SH, Germany
Apr 28
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Stadthalle Rostock
Stadthalle Rostock Rostock, MV, Germany
Apr 29
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Arena Nürnberger Versicherung
Arena Nürnberger Versicherung Nürnberg, BY, Germany
May 1
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 3
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
May 5
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
May 6
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Festspielhaus Baden-Baden
Festspielhaus Baden-Baden Baden-Baden, BW, Germany
May 7
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
May 9
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
May 10
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Blackpool Winter Gardens
Blackpool Winter Gardens Blackpool, England, United Kingdom
May 12
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at The Capitol Theatre - WA
The Capitol Theatre - WA Yakima, WA
May 27
Back Roads Blues Festival-Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joe Bonamassa, and King Solomon Hicks
Back Roads Blues Festival-Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joe Bonamassa, and King Solomon Hicks at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
May 28
Back Roads Blues Festival-Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joe Bonamassa, and King Solomon Hicks
Back Roads Blues Festival-Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joe Bonamassa, and King Solomon Hicks at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jun 28
to
Jul 13
Jazz À Vienne
Jazz À Vienne at Théâtre Antique
Théâtre Antique Vienne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 9
Bospop - Sunday
Bospop - Sunday at Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 13
Tollwood Festival - Joe Bonamassa
Tollwood Festival - Joe Bonamassa at Olympiapark - Munich
Olympiapark - Munich München, BY, Germany
Jul 18
Festival de Carcassonne - Joe Bonamassa
Festival de Carcassonne - Joe Bonamassa at Theatre Jean-Deschamps
Theatre Jean-Deschamps Carcassonne, Occitanie, France
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Festival Guitare en Scene
Festival Guitare en Scene at Scene Chapiteau
Scene Chapiteau Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Aug 2
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Aug 4
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 5
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 6
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 12
Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder
Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 13
Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder
Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 17
to
Aug 22
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea III Mediterranean
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea III Mediterranean at Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece Greece, Europe
Dec 1
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Dec 2
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

We recommend following Joe Bonamassa on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, follow the Joe Bonamassa Zumic artist page.

2
2380
artists
Joe Bonamassa
genres
Blues Blues Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa
Aug
12
Joe Bonamassa, Styx, and Don Felder
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Joe Bonamassa Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
June 8, 2021
Joe Bonamassa Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Rock Joe Bonamassa
2
1173
image for article Joe Bonamassa Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
February 21, 2020
Joe Bonamassa Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Blues Rock Rock Joe Bonamassa
1
1286
image for article Joe Bonamassa put on a guitar clinic at NYC's Beacon Theatre on Nov 15, 2019
November 22, 2019
Joe Bonamassa put on a guitar clinic at NYC's Beacon Theatre on N...
News Blues Blues Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Joe Bonamassa
2
1575
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart