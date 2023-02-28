Joe Bonamassa Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Joe Bonamassa has expanded his tour schedule.

This week, the guitar gunslinger added tour dates planned at American venues in May, August, and December. Bonamassa now has over 45 concerts lined up ahead in 2023. He is currently on tour along the East Coast and will make his way down south.

In addition to touring, Joe B. will be hosting and headlining floating festivals called Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea. There is a Caribbean cruise leaving from Miami in March and will tour Europe in April

When do Joe Bonamassa 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, which is where you can find the fan club presale codes. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joe Bonamassa All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Joe Bonamassa on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, follow the Joe Bonamassa Zumic artist page.