Joe Jackson Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Sing, You Sinners!' tour in Europe & America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2021

English rock musician Joe Jackson has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule, billed as Sing, You Sinners! — a reference to his 2008 song "A Place in the Rain." The newly announced shows will make stops at American venues from May into June. Before then, Joe will bring the tour to Europe from March into April.

Joe's band currently consists of Graham Maby (bass), Teddy Kumpel (guitar), and Doug Yowell (drums). According to a post on Jackson's website, "The show will feature both the full band and a 'mini-set' of Joe solo. The songs will be drawn from Joe's whole career, including some that haven't been heard live in many years. Watch out also for some surprises, including some completely new material."

When do Joe Jackson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before singing along to hit songs like "Is She Really Going Out with Him?," please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

May 21
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Joe Jackson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 13
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at University Concert Hall
University Concert Hall Castletroy, LK, Ireland
Mar 15
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 17
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at St David's Hall
St David's Hall Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Assembly Rooms
Assembly Rooms Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 22
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 25
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at AUDITORIUM ESPACE MALRAUX
AUDITORIUM ESPACE MALRAUX Joué-lès-Tours, Centre-Val de Loire, France
Mar 31
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 2
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, BY, Germany
Apr 4
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Alte Oper Frankfurt, Grosser Saal
Alte Oper Frankfurt, Grosser Saal Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 5
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Apr 6
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Apr 8
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Theater Am Potsdamer Platz
Theater Am Potsdamer Platz Berlin, Germany
Apr 10
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Teatro Lirico
Teatro Lirico Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 11
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at LE CEDRE
LE CEDRE Chenôve, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Apr 12
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at VORPLATZ CONGRESSHALLE
VORPLATZ CONGRESSHALLE Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
Apr 14
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Concertgebouw De Vereeniging
Concertgebouw De Vereeniging Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Apr 16
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Koninklijk Theater Carre
Koninklijk Theater Carre Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 18
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Apr 19
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Apr 21
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Théâtre Femina
Théâtre Femina Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Apr 24
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Teatro La Rambleta
Teatro La Rambleta Valencia, VC, Spain
Apr 25
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Teatro Nuevo Apolo
Teatro Nuevo Apolo Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Apr 26
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Teatro Victoria Eugenia
Teatro Victoria Eugenia San Sebastián, PV, Spain
Apr 29
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Coliseu do Porto
Coliseu do Porto Porto, Portugal
Apr 30
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Coliseu Dos Recreios
Coliseu Dos Recreios Lisboa, Portugal
May 11
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Carolina Theatre
Carolina Theatre Durham, NC
May 13
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Miller Symphony Hall (formerly Allentown Symphony Hall)
Miller Symphony Hall (formerly Allentown Symphony Hall) Allentown, PA
May 14
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at MGM Northfield Park - Neon Room
MGM Northfield Park - Neon Room Northfield, OH
May 16
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
May 18
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
May 19
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Boch Center Shubert Theatre
Boch Center Shubert Theatre Boston, MA
May 21
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
May 22
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
May 25
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
May 26
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
May 28
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
May 29
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Pantages Theatre
Pantages Theatre Minneapolis, MN
Jun 1
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at The Egyptian Theatre
The Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID
Jun 2
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 4
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Jun 5
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Jun 7
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Jun 8
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at The Smith Center
The Smith Center Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Jun 11
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 14
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Jun 15
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Paramount Theatre for the Performing Arts
Paramount Theatre for the Performing Arts Austin, TX
Jun 17
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Jun 18
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Lyric Theatre
Lyric Theatre Birmingham, AL
Jun 21
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Tampa Theatre
Tampa Theatre Tampa, FL
Jun 22
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Parker Playhouse
Parker Playhouse Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 24
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Jun 25
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Jul 3
Joe Jackson and Seebühne Bremen
Joe Jackson and Seebühne Bremen at Seebühne (Waterfront)
Seebühne (Waterfront) Bremen, HB, Germany

We recommend following Joe Jackson on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Joe Jackson's Zumic artist page.

