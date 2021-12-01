Joe Jackson Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English rock musician Joe Jackson has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule, billed as Sing, You Sinners! — a reference to his 2008 song "A Place in the Rain." The newly announced shows will make stops at American venues from May into June. Before then, Joe will bring the tour to Europe from March into April.
Joe's band currently consists of Graham Maby (bass), Teddy Kumpel (guitar), and Doug Yowell (drums). According to a post on Jackson's website, "The show will feature both the full band and a 'mini-set' of Joe solo. The songs will be drawn from Joe's whole career, including some that haven't been heard live in many years. Watch out also for some surprises, including some completely new material."
When do Joe Jackson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before singing along to hit songs like "Is She Really Going Out with Him?," please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Joe Jackson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 21
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Joe Jackson All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 13
University Concert Hall
Castletroy, LK, Ireland
Mar 15
Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Mar 17
York Barbican Centre
York, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
St David's Hall
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Assembly Rooms
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 22
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Symphony Hall
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 25
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
AUDITORIUM ESPACE MALRAUX
Joué-lès-Tours, Centre-Val de Loire, France
Mar 31
Salle Pleyel
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 2
Muffathalle
München, BY, Germany
Apr 4
Alte Oper Frankfurt, Grosser Saal
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 6
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Apr 8
Theater Am Potsdamer Platz
Berlin, Germany
Apr 10
Teatro Lirico
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 11
LE CEDRE
Chenôve, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Apr 12
VORPLATZ CONGRESSHALLE
Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
Apr 14
Concertgebouw De Vereeniging
Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Apr 16
Koninklijk Theater Carre
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 18
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Apr 19
013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Apr 21
Théâtre Femina
Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Apr 24
Teatro La Rambleta
Valencia, VC, Spain
Apr 25
Teatro Nuevo Apolo
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Apr 26
Teatro Victoria Eugenia
San Sebastián, PV, Spain
Apr 29
Coliseu do Porto
Porto, Portugal
Apr 30
Coliseu Dos Recreios
Lisboa, Portugal
May 11
Carolina Theatre
Durham, NC
May 13
Miller Symphony Hall (formerly Allentown Symphony Hall)
Allentown, PA
May 14
MGM Northfield Park - Neon Room
Northfield, OH
May 16
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI
May 18
The State Theatre of Ithaca
Ithaca, NY
May 19
Boch Center Shubert Theatre
Boston, MA
May 21
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
May 22
The Lincoln Theatre
Washington, DC
May 28
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
May 29
Pantages Theatre
Minneapolis, MN
Jun 1
The Egyptian Theatre
Boise, ID
Jun 2
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Jun 4
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Jun 5
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
El Cajon, CA
Jun 7
Fremont Theater
San Luis Obispo, CA
Jun 8
The Smith Center
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 11
Celebrity Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 14
Majestic Theatre Dallas
Dallas, TX
Jun 15
Paramount Theatre for the Performing Arts
Austin, TX
Jun 17
The Civic Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Jun 18
Lyric Theatre
Birmingham, AL
Jun 22
Parker Playhouse
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 24
Center Stage Theater
Atlanta, GA
Jun 25
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Jul 3
Seebühne (Waterfront)
Bremen, HB, Germany
