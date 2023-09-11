Joe Russo's Almost Dead Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Joe Russo's Almost Dead added dates to their 2023 and 2024 tour schedule. Six newly planned concerts are set from November into January that include a show in Wisconsin and multiple nights in Chicago and New York City.

Looking ahead, the group has a Tennessee festival performance before touring California and Florida. JRAD has kept a consistent lineup around Russo that includes Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, and Scott Metzger.

When do Joe Russo's Almost Dead 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for Artist begin September 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale password for the Wisconsin and Chicago shows is MikeSingletary50. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

