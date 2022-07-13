View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Joe Russo's Almost Dead Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

High energy Grateful Dead jams
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2022

Joe Russo's Almost Dead have added dates to their 2022 tour schedule. Five newly planned concerts are set from September into November in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC.

The band — known for playing high-energy sets of Grateful Dead material with musical surprises thrown in the mix — has kept a consistent lineup around Russo that includes Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, and Scott Metzger. Looking ahead, the group performs at the Northwest String Summit in Oregon later this month before heading out on a headlining summer tour through Montana and California in July and August. That is followed by an extended tour of the East Coast, a single night outside Chicago, and a two-night New Year's run in Colorado.

When do Joe Russo's Almost Dead 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password for the New Jersey shows is THEBLUECOMETNJC. The fan club presale password for the Pennsylvania show is THEPENNSYLVANIANPRR. The fan club presale password for the Washington, DC show is PRRTHECONGRESSIONAL. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 29
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Sep 30
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Oct 1
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

Joe Russo's Almost Dead All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Northwest String Summit
Northwest String Summit at Horning’s Hideout
Horning’s Hideout North Plains, OR
Jul 21
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 12
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 13
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Aug 25
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Sacred Rose
Sacred Rose at SeatGeek Stadium
SeatGeek Stadium Bridgeview, IL
Aug 26
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 27
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Sep 29
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Sep 30
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Oct 1
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Nov 11
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 12
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Dec 30
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at 1stBank Center
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
Dec 31
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead at 1stBank Center
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO

We recommend following Joe Russo's Almost Dead on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Joe Russo's Almost Dead Zumic artist page.

1
148
artists
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
genres
Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Sep
29
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Sep
30
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Oct
1
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Joe Russo's Almost Dead Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 18, 2019
Joe Russo's Almost Dead Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock dave dreiwitz Joe Russo's Almost Dead Marco Benevento Scott Metzger Tom Hamilton
1
1826
image for article Brooklyn Comes Alive Music Festival to Feature Talented and Unique Artist Lineups in Williamsburg on October 22, 2016
September 2, 2016
Brooklyn Comes Alive Music Festival to Feature Talented and Uniqu...
News Electronic Funk Jamband Jazz Psychedelic Rock Rock Adam Deitch Aron Magner Jay Lane Joe Russo's Almost Dead John Medeski Lettuce Marc Brownstein Oteil Burbridge Pretty Lights Reed Mathis robert walter Scott Metzger Skerik The Disco Biscuits Todd Stoops Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Comes Alive Kofi Burbridge
2
1087
image for article "Day of the Dead" - Grateful Dead Tribute Compilation by Indie Artists and 4AD [Official Full Album Stream]
May 23, 2016
"Day of the Dead" - Grateful Dead Tribute Compilation by Indie Ar...
Music Americana Blues Rock Classic Rock Electro Rock Folk Rock Indie Folk Jamband Psychedelic Rock Angel Olsen Bela Fleck Bill Callahan Bob Weir Bonnie 'Prince' Billy Bruce Hornsby bryce dessner Caroline Shaw Cass McCombs Charles Bradley Courtney Barnett Fucked Up Grateful Dead Hiss Golden Messenger J Mascis Jenny Lewis Jim James Joe Russo's Almost Dead Kurt Vile Lee Ranaldo Lisa Hannigan Little Scream Local Natives Lucinda Williams Lucius Luluc Moses Sumney orchestra baobab Perfume Genius Phosphorescent Real Estate Richard Reed Parry Sam Amidon Sharon Van Etten Shura So Percussion stargaze Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks Tal National The Flaming Lips The Lone Bellow The National The Tallest Man On Earth The War on Drugs This Is The Kit Tim Hecker Unknown Mortal Orchestra Wilco Xylouris White yMusic Full Album Stream LP Remix / Alternate Version San Francisco, CA Anohni Binki Shapiro Christopher Bear Daniel Rossen DeYarmond Edison Ed Droste Kodiak Blue MAN FOREVER Marijuana Deathsquads Menahan Street Band Mina Tindle Mumford & Sons Nightfall of Diamonds The Rileys The Walkmen Winston Marshall
1
1530
Back to top
seating chart