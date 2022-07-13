Joe Russo's Almost Dead Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Joe Russo's Almost Dead have added dates to their 2022 tour schedule. Five newly planned concerts are set from September into November in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC.

The band — known for playing high-energy sets of Grateful Dead material with musical surprises thrown in the mix — has kept a consistent lineup around Russo that includes Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, and Scott Metzger. Looking ahead, the group performs at the Northwest String Summit in Oregon later this month before heading out on a headlining summer tour through Montana and California in July and August. That is followed by an extended tour of the East Coast, a single night outside Chicago, and a two-night New Year's run in Colorado.

When do Joe Russo's Almost Dead 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password for the New Jersey shows is THEBLUECOMETNJC. The fan club presale password for the Pennsylvania show is THEPENNSYLVANIANPRR. The fan club presale password for the Washington, DC show is PRRTHECONGRESSIONAL. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Joe Russo's Almost Dead on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

