Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, guitar legends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Satch / Vai Tour, new concerts are scheduled from March into May at venues across North America. According to a post on Satriani's social media, "Believe it or not, this is the first time Joe and Steve will tour as a duo-bill, and it comes along with plans to release a new musical collaboration."

In addition, Satriani and Vai will head out on the G3 Reunion Tour with Eric Johnson from January into February.

When do Joe Satriani and Steve Vai 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin November 13. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SVx24. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

