Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, guitar legends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai announced 2024 tour dates.
Billed as The Satch / Vai Tour, new concerts are scheduled from March into May at venues across North America. According to a post on Satriani's social media, "Believe it or not, this is the first time Joe and Steve will tour as a duo-bill, and it comes along with plans to release a new musical collaboration."
In addition, Satriani and Vai will head out on the G3 Reunion Tour with Eric Johnson from January into February.
When do Joe Satriani and Steve Vai 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin November 13. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is SVx24. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Joe Satriani Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 6
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Apr 8
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Red Bank, NJ
Joe Satriani All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 23
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Jan 25
Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Highland, CA
Jan 26
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
Scottsdale, AZ
Jan 27
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 29
First Interstate Center for the Arts
Spokane, WA
Jan 31
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Feb 1
Elsinore Theatre
Salem, OR
Feb 2
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
Feb 3
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Feb 5
Saroyan Theatre - Fresno Convention Center
Fresno, CA
Feb 7
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
El Cajon, CA
Feb 9
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Feb 10
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 2
to
Mar 7
Port of Miami Florida
Miami, FL
Mar 22
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
Mar 23
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach, FL
Mar 25
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Mar 26
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Mar 27
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta, GA
Mar 29
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Mar 30
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Apr 2
Belk Theater
Charlotte, NC
Apr 3
Dominion Energy Center
Richmond, VA
Apr 5
Orpheum Theatre Boston
Boston, MA
Apr 6
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Apr 7
Palace Theater - CT
Waterbury, CT
Apr 8
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Red Bank, NJ
Apr 10
Scottish Rite Auditorium - Oaklyn
Collingswood, NJ
Apr 11
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Apr 13
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Northfield, OH
Apr 14
Kodak Center
Rochester, NY
Apr 16
Fisher Theatre - MI
Detroit, MI
Apr 18
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Apr 19
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Apr 20
Embassy Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 21
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Apr 23
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Apr 24
State Theatre - MN
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 25
Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines, IA
Apr 28
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
May 1
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
May 3
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
May 5
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
May 7
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
May 8
Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 6
Cancelled
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
For the most up-to-date information, follow Joe Satriani and Steve Vai on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Zumic artist pages.