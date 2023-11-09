View all results for 'alt'
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 9, 2023

This week, guitar legends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Satch / Vai Tour, new concerts are scheduled from March into May at venues across North America. According to a post on Satriani's social media, "Believe it or not, this is the first time Joe and Steve will tour as a duo-bill, and it comes along with plans to release a new musical collaboration."

In addition, Satriani and Vai will head out on the G3 Reunion Tour with Eric Johnson from January into February.

When do Joe Satriani and Steve Vai 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin November 13. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SVx24. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joe Satriani All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 23
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Jan 25
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Jan 26
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale, AZ
Jan 27
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jan 29
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at First Interstate Center for the Arts
First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA
Jan 31
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 1
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at Elsinore Theatre
Elsinore Theatre Salem, OR
Feb 2
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Feb 3
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Feb 5
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at Saroyan Theatre - Fresno Convention Center
Saroyan Theatre - Fresno Convention Center Fresno, CA
Feb 7
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Feb 9
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Feb 10
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Mar 2
to
Mar 7
Monsters of Rock Cruise at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL
Mar 22
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Mar 23
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Mar 25
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Mar 26
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Mar 27
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Mar 29
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Mar 30
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Apr 2
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Belk Theater
Belk Theater Charlotte, NC
Apr 3
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Dominion Energy Center
Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA
Apr 5
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Apr 6
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 7
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Palace Theater - CT
Palace Theater - CT Waterbury, CT
Apr 8
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Apr 10
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Scottish Rite Auditorium - Oaklyn
Scottish Rite Auditorium - Oaklyn Collingswood, NJ
Apr 11
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Apr 13
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Apr 14
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Apr 16
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Fisher Theatre - MI
Fisher Theatre - MI Detroit, MI
Apr 18
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 19
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 20
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 21
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Apr 23
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Apr 24
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Apr 25
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines Civic Center Des Moines, IA
Apr 28
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
May 1
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
May 3
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 5
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 7
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
May 8
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai at Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
Delta Hall at Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 6
Joe Satriani at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Cancelled
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Joe Satriani and Steve Vai on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Zumic artist pages.

