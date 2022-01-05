Joe Satriani Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Guitar god Joe Satriani has rescheduled his 2022 European tour dates.
Named for his most recent album, 2020's Shapeshifting, the tour has shifted back due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, 47 concerts planned — all in Europe. His last full-length tour was in 2018 through North America, Europe, and Australia.
Jan 12
Sage Gateshead
Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Muziekcentrum
Enschede, Overste, Netherlands
Apr 8
Amager Bio
København, Denmark
Apr 10
Fryshuset/Arenan
Stockholm, Sweden
Apr 12
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Apr 13
Turbinenhalle
Oberhausen, Germany
Apr 14
Hugenottenhalle
Neu-Isenburg, Germany
Apr 15
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 16
Parkstad Limburg Theaters (Theater Heerlen)
Heerlen, Netherlands
Apr 20
Volkshaus Zürich
Zürich, Switzerland
Apr 22
Tollhaus
Karlsruhe, Germany
Apr 23
Salierhalle
Winterbach, Germany
Apr 25
Le Transbordeur
Villeurbanne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Apr 26
La Cartonnerie
Reims, Grand Est, France
Apr 27
La Laiterie
Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Apr 28
La Cooperative De Mai
Clermont-Ferrand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Apr 29
LE CEDRE
Chenôve, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
May 1
De La Warr Pavilion
East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
May 2
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Bridgewater Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 4
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 6
Symphony Hall
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Sage Gateshead
Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
May 10
Klub Stodoła
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
May 11
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
May 12
Kongresove Centrum
Prague, Czechia
May 13
Löwensaal
Nürnberg, Germany
May 15
Barba Negra Track
Budapest, Hungary
May 18
Teatro EuropAuditorium
Bologna, Italy
May 20
Teatro Augusteo
Napoli, Campania, Italy
May 21
Teatro Politeama Greco
Lecce, Puglia, Italy
May 23
Accademia Nazionale Santa Cecilia Auditorium Conciliazione
Roma, Lazio, Italy
May 24
Teatro Verdi - Firenze
Firenze, Toscana, Italia
May 25
Teatro dal Verme
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 27
Teatre Barts Barcelona Arts on Stage
Barcelona, Spain
May 28
Auditorio Municipal de Burjassot
Burjassot, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
May 29
La Riviera
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
May 30
Casino Barrière
Toulouse, Occitanie, France
May 31
El Médiator
Perpignan, Occitanie, France
Jun 2
Cite De Congres
Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 3
Centre International de Congrès de Tours Val-de-Loire
Tours, France
Jun 4
La Nouvelle Vague
Saint-Malo, Bretagne, France
Jun 5
Le Liberté
Rennes, Bretagne, France
When do Joe Satriani 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
We recommend following Joe Satriani on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
