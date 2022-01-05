View all results for 'alt'
Joe Satriani Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Guitar master touring Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 5, 2022

Guitar god Joe Satriani has rescheduled his 2022 European tour dates.

Named for his most recent album, 2020's Shapeshifting, the tour has shifted back due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, 47 concerts planned — all in Europe. His last full-length tour was in 2018 through North America, Europe, and Australia.

Joe Satriani All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
Walter Trout and Joe Satriani
Walter Trout and Joe Satriani at Sage Gateshead
Sage Gateshead Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Muziekcentrum
Muziekcentrum Enschede, Overste, Netherlands
Apr 6
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Train
Train Aarhus, Denmark
Apr 7
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Posten
Posten Odense, Denmark
Apr 8
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Apr 9
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Apr 10
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Fryshuset/Arenan
Fryshuset/Arenan Stockholm, Sweden
Apr 12
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Apr 13
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Turbinenhalle
Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany
Apr 14
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Hugenottenhalle
Hugenottenhalle Neu-Isenburg, Germany
Apr 15
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 16
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Parkstad Limburg Theaters (Theater Heerlen)
Parkstad Limburg Theaters (Theater Heerlen) Heerlen, Netherlands
Apr 19
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Apr 20
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Volkshaus Zürich
Volkshaus Zürich Zürich, Switzerland
Apr 22
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Tollhaus
Tollhaus Karlsruhe, Germany
Apr 23
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Salierhalle
Salierhalle Winterbach, Germany
Apr 25
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Le Transbordeur
Le Transbordeur Villeurbanne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Apr 26
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at La Cartonnerie
La Cartonnerie Reims, Grand Est, France
Apr 27
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at La Laiterie
La Laiterie Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Apr 28
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at La Cooperative De Mai
La Cooperative De Mai Clermont-Ferrand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Apr 29
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at LE CEDRE
LE CEDRE Chenôve, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
May 1
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at De La Warr Pavilion
De La Warr Pavilion East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Bridgewater Hall
Bridgewater Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 6
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Sage Gateshead
Sage Gateshead Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
May 10
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
May 11
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
May 12
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Kongresove Centrum
Kongresove Centrum Prague, Czechia
May 13
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Löwensaal
Löwensaal Nürnberg, Germany
May 15
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Barba Negra Track
Barba Negra Track Budapest, Hungary
May 18
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Teatro EuropAuditorium
Teatro EuropAuditorium Bologna, Italy
May 20
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Teatro Augusteo
Teatro Augusteo Napoli, Campania, Italy
May 21
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Teatro Politeama Greco
Teatro Politeama Greco Lecce, Puglia, Italy
May 23
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Accademia Nazionale Santa Cecilia Auditorium Conciliazione
Accademia Nazionale Santa Cecilia Auditorium Conciliazione Roma, Lazio, Italy
May 24
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Teatro Verdi - Firenze
Teatro Verdi - Firenze Firenze, Toscana, Italia
May 25
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Teatro dal Verme
Teatro dal Verme Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 27
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Teatre Barts Barcelona Arts on Stage
Teatre Barts Barcelona Arts on Stage Barcelona, Spain
May 28
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Auditorio Municipal de Burjassot
Auditorio Municipal de Burjassot Burjassot, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
May 29
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
May 30
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Casino Barrière
Casino Barrière Toulouse, Occitanie, France
May 31
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at El Médiator
El Médiator Perpignan, Occitanie, France
Jun 2
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Cite De Congres
Cite De Congres Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 3
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Centre International de Congrès de Tours Val-de-Loire
Centre International de Congrès de Tours Val-de-Loire Tours, France
Jun 4
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at La Nouvelle Vague
La Nouvelle Vague Saint-Malo, Bretagne, France
Jun 5
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at Le Liberté
Le Liberté Rennes, Bretagne, France
Jun 6
Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
When do Joe Satriani 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Joe Satriani on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Joe Satriani's Zumic artist page.

artists
Joe Satriani
genres
Blues Rock Hard Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
image for artist Joe Satriani
Joe Satriani
