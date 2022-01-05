Joe Satriani Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Guitar god Joe Satriani has rescheduled his 2022 European tour dates.

Named for his most recent album, 2020's Shapeshifting, the tour has shifted back due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, 47 concerts planned — all in Europe. His last full-length tour was in 2018 through North America, Europe, and Australia.

When do Joe Satriani 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Joe Satriani on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

