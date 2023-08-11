John 5 and The Creatures Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

John 5 and The Creatures have announced 2024 tour dates.

This will be John's first extensive tour with The Creatures since taking over as Mötley Crüe's touring guitarist for Mick Mars last October. The newly planned headlining shows are set from January into March at venues across North America.

On select dates, the opening act will be hard-rocking blues shredder Jared James Nichols. Additional openers are expected to be announced later.

John 5 All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do John 5 and The Creatures 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow John 5 on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out John 5's Zumic artist page.