John 5 and The Creatures Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Shredding across North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 11, 2023

John 5 and The Creatures have announced 2024 tour dates.

This will be John's first extensive tour with The Creatures since taking over as Mötley Crüe's touring guitarist for Mick Mars last October. The newly planned headlining shows are set from January into March at venues across North America.

On select dates, the opening act will be hard-rocking blues shredder Jared James Nichols. Additional openers are expected to be announced later.

John 5 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 26
John 5 and The Creatures and Jared James Nichols at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jan 27
John 5 and The Creatures and Jared James Nichols at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Jan 28
John 5 and The Creatures at COUNT'S VAMP'D
COUNT'S VAMP'D Las Vegas, NV
Jan 30
John 5 and The Creatures at Sunshine Studios
Sunshine Studios Colorado Springs, CO
Feb 1
John 5 and The Creatures at Arcada Family Theatre at Pheasant Run Resort
Arcada Family Theatre at Pheasant Run Resort St. Charles, IL
Feb 2
John 5 and The Creatures at St. Croix Casino
St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake, WI
Feb 3
John 5 and The Creatures at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Feb 4
John 5 and The Creatures at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery
1175 Sports Park & Eatery Kansasville, WI
Feb 6
John 5 and The Creatures at The Eclectic Room
The Eclectic Room Angola, IN
Feb 7
John 5 and The Creatures at Blue Note Harrison
Blue Note Harrison Harrison, OH
Feb 8
John 5 and The Creatures at The Winchester Music Tavern
The Winchester Music Tavern Lakewood, OH
Feb 9
John 5 and The Creatures at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Feb 10
John 5 and The Creatures at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Feb 12
John 5 and The Creatures at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Feb 13
John 5 and The Creatures at Mickey's Black Box
Mickey's Black Box Lititz, PA
Feb 14
John 5 and The Creatures at Tupelo Music Hall
Tupelo Music Hall Derry, NH
Feb 19
John 5 and The Creatures at Tally Ho Theater
Tally Ho Theater Leesburg, VA
Feb 20
John 5 and The Creatures at The Radio Room
The Radio Room Greenville, SC
Feb 21
John 5 and The Creatures at The Loft Atlanta
The Loft Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Feb 23
John 5 and The Creatures at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 24
John 5 and The Creatures at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Feb 25
John 5 and The Creatures at The Shrine Tulsa
The Shrine Tulsa Tulsa, OK
Feb 27
John 5 and The Creatures at Oriental Theater
Oriental Theater Denver, CO
Feb 28
John 5 and The Creatures at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Feb 29
John 5 and The Creatures at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Mar 1
John 5 and The Creatures at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
When do John 5 and The Creatures 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow John 5 on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out John 5's Zumic artist page.

image for artist John 5

John 5
John 5
Feb 15
to
Feb 15
John 5 and The Creatures
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
