John Fogerty Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

John Fogerty added 2024 tour dates, bringing his number of upcoming concerts to 19.

Billed as The Celebration Tour, new shows are planned at major venues across North America and Europe from June into September. Opening for the legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival singer-songwriter guitarist on select dates will be George Thorogood & The Destroyers and / or Hearty Har.

During the summer months, Fogerty has festival performances and headlining shows in Europe, Colorado, and Utah. More dates are expected to be announced, so stay tuned if you don't see any concerts in your area.

When do John Fogerty 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Fogerty All Tour Dates and Tickets

