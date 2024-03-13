View all results for 'alt'
John Fogerty Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Celebration Tour' in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 13, 2024

John Fogerty added 2024 tour dates, bringing his number of upcoming concerts to 19.

Billed as The Celebration Tour, new shows are planned at major venues across North America and Europe from June into September. Opening for the legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival singer-songwriter guitarist on select dates will be George Thorogood & The Destroyers and / or Hearty Har.

During the summer months, Fogerty has festival performances and headlining shows in Europe, Colorado, and Utah. More dates are expected to be announced, so stay tuned if you don't see any concerts in your area.

When do John Fogerty 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Fogerty Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

John Fogerty All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Jun 4
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 5
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 7
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jun 8
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Montage Mountain Resorts
Montage Mountain Resorts Scranton, PA
Jun 9
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 11
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC)
Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) Canandaigua, NY
Jun 12
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 14
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jun 16
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jun 19
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 20
John Fogerty, George Thorogood, and Hearty Har at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Rock Zottegem at Kastanjelaan - Zottegem
Kastanjelaan - Zottegem Zottegem, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Bospop Festival at Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 16
Lucca Summer Festival - John Fogerty at Piazza Napoleone
Piazza Napoleone Lucca, Toscana, Italy
Jul 18
to
Jul 21
Guitare en Scène Festival at Guitare En Scene Festival
Guitare En Scene Festival Collonges-sous-Salève, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Aug 26
John Fogerty at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 11
John Fogerty at Utah State Fairpark
Utah State Fairpark Salt Lake City, UT

For the most up-to-date information, follow John Fogerty on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the John Fogerty Zumic artist page.

