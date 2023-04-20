View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

John Fogerty Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Celebration Tour' in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 20, 2023

Rock legend John Fogerty has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Celebration Tour, Fogerty plans to celebrate the songs of Creedence Clearwater Revival from late April into August at venues in Europe and USA. The newly planned dates are set in July and August. The opening act for all the concerts will be up-and-coming rock group Hearty Har. Fogerty will also perform three August shows as a part of Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

John Fogerty Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 28
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

John Fogerty All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 27
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Apr 28
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
May 5
to
May 7
Beachlife Festival at Redondo Beach Pier
Redondo Beach Pier Redondo Beach, CA
May 6
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Los Angeles County Fair
Los Angeles County Fair Pomona, CA
May 12
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
May 13
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
May 23
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 25
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 25
to
May 27
Midnight Sun Weekender at Lews Castle
Lews Castle Stornoway, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 29
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 31
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Boulogne-Billancourt
Boulogne-Billancourt Paris, IDF, France
Jun 3
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Sparebanken Møre Arena
Sparebanken Møre Arena Norway
Jun 5
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Botaniska Trädgården
Botaniska Trädgården Uppsala, Uppsala län, Sweden
Jun 6
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Malmö Arena
Malmö Arena Malmö, Sweden
Jun 8
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 9
Holland International Blues Festival at The Blues Village
The Blues Village Grolloo, Netherlands
Jun 30
John Fogerty at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Dauphin's Countryfest at Dauphin's Countryfest Grounds
Dauphin's Countryfest Grounds Dauphin, Manitoba
Jul 9
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Jul 14
The String Cheese Incident and The John Fogerty Incident at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 25
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Jul 26
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 28
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 29
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at The Sound (FL)
The Sound (FL) Clearwater, FL
Jul 30
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Aug 4
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
Aug 5
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Aug 11
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 12
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Aug 13
Outlaw Music Festival at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 19
John Fogerty and Hearty Har at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
When do John Fogerty 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow John Fogerty on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the John Fogerty Zumic artist page.

1
214
artists
John Fogerty
genres
Classic Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist John Fogerty
John Fogerty
Apr
28
John Fogerty and Hearty Har
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article John Fogerty Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
May 26, 2021
John Fogerty Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On...
Tickets Classic Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter John Fogerty
2
1311
image for article John Fogerty Extends 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 28, 2020
John Fogerty Extends 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Rock John Fogerty
1
1389
image for article John Fogerty Adds to 2019 Tour Dates with Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 25, 2019
John Fogerty Adds to 2019 Tour Dates with Las Vegas Residency: Ti...
Tickets Classic Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Creedence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty
2
1483
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart