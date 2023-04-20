John Fogerty Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock legend John Fogerty has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Celebration Tour, Fogerty plans to celebrate the songs of Creedence Clearwater Revival from late April into August at venues in Europe and USA. The newly planned dates are set in July and August. The opening act for all the concerts will be up-and-coming rock group Hearty Har. Fogerty will also perform three August shows as a part of Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

John Fogerty All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do John Fogerty 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow John Fogerty on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

