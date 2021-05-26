John Fogerty Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rock legend John Fogerty is returning to Sin City with a six-night Las Vegas run at the Wynn's Encore Theater.

From October 6 to 16, Fogerty is set to perform "his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits" with his "Travelin’ Band" which features sons Shane and Tyler. This will be the fourth year Fogerty has performed a Las Vegas residency. The CCR frontman also has dates scheduled from July through November and earlier this year he released a touching music video for the new song "Weeping In The Promised Land."

When do John Fogerty 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins May 27. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and local venue / radio is currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

