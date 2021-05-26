View all results for 'alt'
John Fogerty Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rockin' six nights at the Wynn
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 26, 2021

Rock legend John Fogerty is returning to Sin City with a six-night Las Vegas run at the Wynn's Encore Theater.

From October 6 to 16, Fogerty is set to perform "his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits" with his "Travelin’ Band" which features sons Shane and Tyler. This will be the fourth year Fogerty has performed a Las Vegas residency. The CCR frontman also has dates scheduled from July through November and earlier this year he released a touching music video for the new song "Weeping In The Promised Land."

When do John Fogerty 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins May 27. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and local venue / radio is currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Fogerty All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 4
John Fogerty
John Fogerty at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Oct 6
John Fogerty
John Fogerty at Encore Theater at the Wynn
Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
John Fogerty
John Fogerty at Encore Theater at the Wynn
Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 10
John Fogerty
John Fogerty at Encore Theater at the Wynn
Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
John Fogerty
John Fogerty at Encore Theater at the Wynn
Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 15
John Fogerty
John Fogerty at Encore Theater at the Wynn
Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Oct 16
John Fogerty
John Fogerty at Encore Theater at the Wynn
Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
John Fogerty
John Fogerty at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 13
John Fogerty
John Fogerty at The Grand Theater At Foxwoods
The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT

We recommend following John Fogerty on social media and signing up for John Fogerty's email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

