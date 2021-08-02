View all results for 'alt'
John Legend Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

First full-length tour since 2018
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 2, 2021

After having to cancel most of his 2020 tour due to the pandemic, John Legend has rescheduled and added dates to his 2021 tour. The new shows are in conjunction with last year's album, Bigger Love.

The North American tour is scheduled to begin next month, and newly announced shows have been announced for October. The opening act on select dates is slated to be The War and Treaty, a husband-and-wife team that plays rootsy rock and soul music.

When do John Legend 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for VIP packages begin August 4. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Legend All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 12
John Legend
John Legend at Smart Financial Centre
Cancelled
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Aug 18
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at The Amp St. Augustine
Cancelled
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Aug 20
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Wolf Trap
Cancelled
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 21
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Music Box at Borgata
Cancelled
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 23
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Radio City Music Hall
Cancelled
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 24
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Radio City Music Hall
Cancelled
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 26
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at The Met - Philadelphia
Cancelled
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 27
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at The Grand Theater At Foxwoods
Cancelled
The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT
Aug 28
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Tanglewood
Cancelled
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Aug 30
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston
Cancelled
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston Boston, MA
Sep 1
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Budweiser Stage
Cancelled
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 1
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 2
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Cancelled
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 2
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 4
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Sep 5
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 6
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 9
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Sep 10
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Sep 11
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Rogers Arena
Cancelled
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 12
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 15
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 16
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 18
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 19
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego, CA
Sep 21
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 22
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at AVA Amphitheater
AVA Amphitheater Tucson, AZ
Sep 25
John Legend and The War and Treaty
John Legend and The War and Treaty at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 2
John Legend
John Legend at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Oct 3
John Legend
John Legend at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Oct 6
John Legend
John Legend at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Oct 7
John Legend
John Legend at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Oct 9
John Legend
John Legend at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Oct 10
John Legend
John Legend at BB&T Center
BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
Oct 12
John Legend
John Legend at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Oct 13
John Legend
John Legend at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 15
John Legend and Kirby
John Legend and Kirby at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 16
John Legend
John Legend at Premier Theater At Foxwoods
Premier Theater At Foxwoods Ledyard, CT
Oct 17
John Legend
John Legend at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Oct 19
John Legend
John Legend at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 20
John Legend
John Legend at The Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts
The Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts Carmel, IN
Jul 2
John Legend
John Legend at Hipódromo Manuel Possolo
Hipódromo Manuel Possolo Cascais, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 7
John Legend
John Legend at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands

We recommend following John Legend on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out John Legend's Zumic artist page.

