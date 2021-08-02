John Legend Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After having to cancel most of his 2020 tour due to the pandemic, John Legend has rescheduled and added dates to his 2021 tour. The new shows are in conjunction with last year's album, Bigger Love.

The North American tour is scheduled to begin next month, and newly announced shows have been announced for October. The opening act on select dates is slated to be The War and Treaty, a husband-and-wife team that plays rootsy rock and soul music.

When do John Legend 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for VIP packages begin August 4. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Legend All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following John Legend on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

