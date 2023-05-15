View all results for 'alt'
John Legend Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tour expands with more 'songs and stories' dates
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 15, 2023

John Legend has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as An Evening With: A Night Of Songs And Stories, three newly planned November shows are set at the Beacon Theatre and at the Tilles Center in New York. Previously, Legend scheduled four June concerts in Virginia and California, two August dates in Illinois, and one September date in California.

When do John Legend 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for Artist begin May 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Legend Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 7
John Legend at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 8
John Legend at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 11
John Legend at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Brookville, NY

John Legend All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
John Legend at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jun 3
John Legend at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jun 16
John Legend at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jun 17
John Legend at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 13
John Legend at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 14
John Legend at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 23
John Legend at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Nov 7
John Legend at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 8
John Legend at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 11
John Legend at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Brookville, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow John Legend on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out John Legend's Zumic artist page.

