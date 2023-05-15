John Legend Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

John Legend has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as An Evening With: A Night Of Songs And Stories, three newly planned November shows are set at the Beacon Theatre and at the Tilles Center in New York. Previously, Legend scheduled four June concerts in Virginia and California, two August dates in Illinois, and one September date in California.

When do John Legend 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for Artist begin May 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Legend All Tour Dates and Tickets

