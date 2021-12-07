John Legend Plans 2022 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Multi-talented performer John Legend has announced details for 2022 Las Vegas residency dates. Twenty-four newly announced performances are scheduled in April, May, August, and October at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Billed as Love In Las Vegas, the shows "will be a beautifully intimate concert experience, showcasing Legend’s greatest hits, soaring vocals, and silky-smooth piano playing skills. The performance will also be a celebration of love and coming-together," as stated on the venue's website. John also has a number of European tour dates on his schedule for 2022.

When do John Legend 2022 Las Vegas residency tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins December 13. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begins December 8. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Legend All Tour Dates and Tickets

