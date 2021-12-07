View all results for 'alt'
John Legend Plans 2022 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

24 shows at Planet Hollywood
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2021

Multi-talented performer John Legend has announced details for 2022 Las Vegas residency dates. Twenty-four newly announced performances are scheduled in April, May, August, and October at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Billed as Love In Las Vegas, the shows "will be a beautifully intimate concert experience, showcasing Legend’s greatest hits, soaring vocals, and silky-smooth piano playing skills. The performance will also be a celebration of love and coming-together," as stated on the venue's website. John also has a number of European tour dates on his schedule for 2022.

When do John Legend 2022 Las Vegas residency tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins December 13. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begins December 8. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

John Legend All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Apr 23
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Apr 27
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Apr 29
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Apr 30
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 4
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 6
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 7
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jul 2
John Legend
John Legend at Hipódromo Manuel Possolo
Hipódromo Manuel Possolo Cascais, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 7
John Legend
John Legend at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 8
to
Jul 16
Pori Jazz Music Festival
Pori Jazz Music Festival at Kirjurinluoto Concert Park
Kirjurinluoto Concert Park Pori, Finland
Jul 16
John Legend
John Legend at Somerset House
Somerset House London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 5
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Aug 6
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Aug 10
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Aug 12
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Aug 13
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Aug 17
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Aug 19
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Aug 20
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 15
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 19
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
John Legend
John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following John Legend on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out John Legend's Zumic artist page.

