View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

John Mayer Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mayer sobs and rocks with an '80s vibe on new album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 16, 2021
Photo credit: Carlos Serrao

With vaccinations making it safer for people in a world with COVID-19, we are getting clarity for artists like John Mayer to be touring and getting out with the fans.

Today, the multi-dimensional pop / rock / folk star released a new album called Sob Rock and he has also shared his solo tour dates for 2022. The North American tour is scheduled from February into April at large-scale venues. Next month, Mayer gets back on the road with Dead & Company for a tour truckin' across the USA.

When do John Mayer 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin July 20. Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Mayer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 20
John Mayer
John Mayer at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Mar 1
John Mayer
John Mayer at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

John Mayer All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 24
Operation Comedy: Bill Burr, John Mayer, Bob Saget, Jeff Ross, and more
Operation Comedy: Bill Burr, John Mayer, Bob Saget, Jeff Ross, and more at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Lockn' Music Festival
Lockn' Music Festival at Infinity Downs Farm
Infinity Downs Farm Arrington, VA
Feb 17
John Mayer
John Mayer at Times Union Center
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Feb 18
John Mayer
John Mayer at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Feb 20
John Mayer
John Mayer at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 23
John Mayer
John Mayer at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Feb 25
John Mayer
John Mayer at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 27
John Mayer
John Mayer at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 1
John Mayer
John Mayer at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Mar 4
John Mayer
John Mayer at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Mar 11
John Mayer
John Mayer at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Mar 13
John Mayer
John Mayer at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Mar 15
John Mayer
John Mayer at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Mar 18
John Mayer
John Mayer at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 22
John Mayer
John Mayer at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 25
John Mayer
John Mayer at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 27
John Mayer
John Mayer at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Apr 2
John Mayer
John Mayer at BB&T Center
BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
Apr 5
John Mayer
John Mayer at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Apr 8
John Mayer
John Mayer at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Apr 11
John Mayer
John Mayer at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Apr 13
John Mayer
John Mayer at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 20
John Mayer
John Mayer at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Apr 23
John Mayer
John Mayer at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Apr 24
John Mayer
John Mayer at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Apr 28
John Mayer
John Mayer at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL

We recommend following John Mayer on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Sob Rock was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Mayer and Don Was. This week John also released a music video for "Shot in the Dark." His previous studio album was 2017's The Search for Everything.

For more, check out the John Mayer Zumic artist page.

2
247
artists
John Mayer
genres
Pop Rock R&B-Soul Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist John Mayer
John Mayer
Feb
20
John Mayer
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Mar
1
John Mayer
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article John Mayer Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 28, 2019
John Mayer Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Pop Rock R&B-Soul Singer-Songwriter John Mayer
1
4230
image for article "Fuck The Rain" - Ryan Adams [YouTube Audio Single]
January 25, 2019
"Fuck The Rain"
Ryan Adams (YouTube)
Music Indie-Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter benmont tench John Mayer Ryan Adams Audio Single
2
965
image for article Best Traditional Rock Songs of 2017
October 26, 2018
Best Traditional Rock Songs of 2017
Music Blues Rock Country Rock Folk Rock Garage Rock Glam Rock Psychedelic Rock Aaron Keylock Anders Osborne Benjamin Booker Beverly Jo Scott Billy Bragg Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears Blitzen Trapper BNQT Bob Clearmountain Bob Dylan Bob Seger Cage The Elephant Cat Clyde Chris Robinson Brotherhood Chuck Prophet Conor Oberst Courtney Barnett Craig Finn Creature and the Woods Dan Auerbach Darius Rucker David Bowie Dawes Dead Man Winter Deer Tick Delicate Steve Drew Holcomb Drive-By Truckers Foo Fighters Francis Arnaud Gary Clark Jr. Gov't Mule Grateful Dead Gregg Allman Greta Van Fleet Hiss Golden Messenger Hurray for the Riff Raff Ian Moore Jason Isbell Jerry Garcia Jerry Garcia Band Jimmie Vaughan Joe Bonamassa John Jorgenson John Mayer Justin Townes Earle Kevin Morby Kevin Reveyrand King Crimson King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard King Khan Kings of Leon Korey Dane Kurt Vile Langhorne Slim Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires Liam Gallagher Little Barrie Los Colognes Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Mild High Club Mondo Cozmo Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Neil Young Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Paul Personne Paul Simon Pearl Jam Queen Ray Davies Roadcase Royale Robben Ford Robert Plant Robert Randolph & The Family Band Roger Waters Ron Bumblefoot Thal Ron Gallo Ryan Adams Sheryl Crow Son Volt Strand of Oaks Tedeschi Trucks Band The Barr Brothers The Beatles The Bros. Landreth The Darkness The Magpie Salute The Rolling Stones The String Cheese Incident The War on Drugs The Wood Brothers together PANGEA Tony Molina Ty Segall U2 Wild Adriatic Playlist
2
1698
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart