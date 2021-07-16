John Mayer Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo credit: Carlos Serrao

With vaccinations making it safer for people in a world with COVID-19, we are getting clarity for artists like John Mayer to be touring and getting out with the fans.

Today, the multi-dimensional pop / rock / folk star released a new album called Sob Rock and he has also shared his solo tour dates for 2022. The North American tour is scheduled from February into April at large-scale venues. Next month, Mayer gets back on the road with Dead & Company for a tour truckin' across the USA.

When do John Mayer 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin July 20. Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sob Rock was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Mayer and Don Was. This week John also released a music video for "Shot in the Dark." His previous studio album was 2017's The Search for Everything.

