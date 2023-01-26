View all results for 'alt'
John Mayer Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Arena tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 26, 2023

Multi-dimensional musician John Mayer has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as a solo tour, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale arenas across North America in March and April. According to a press release, Mayer will lean "heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar." The opening acts on select dates will be Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and another act to be announced at a later time. Check back here when that information becomes available.

John and his band will perform at Love Rocks NYC at the Beacon Theatre in March and will tour with Dead & Company on a North American tour from May into July.

When do John Mayer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin February 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Mayer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

John Mayer All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 9
Love Rocks NYC
Love Rocks NYC at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Mar 11
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar 13
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Mar 15
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Mar 18
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 20
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 22
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Mar 24
John Mayer
John Mayer at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 25
John Mayer
John Mayer at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Mar 27
John Mayer
John Mayer at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 29
John Mayer
John Mayer at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Mar 31
John Mayer
John Mayer at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Apr 1
John Mayer
John Mayer at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Apr 3
John Mayer
John Mayer at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Apr 5
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Apr 6
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Apr 8
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Apr 10
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 11
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Apr 14
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin
John Mayer and Alec Benjamin at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

We recommend following John Mayer on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the John Mayer Zumic artist page.

artists
John Mayer
genres
Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter
image for artist John Mayer
John Mayer
Mar
9
Love Rocks NYC
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Mar
11
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar
15
John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
