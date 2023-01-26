John Mayer Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Multi-dimensional musician John Mayer has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as a solo tour, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale arenas across North America in March and April. According to a press release, Mayer will lean "heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar." The opening acts on select dates will be Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and another act to be announced at a later time. Check back here when that information becomes available.

John and his band will perform at Love Rocks NYC at the Beacon Theatre in March and will tour with Dead & Company on a North American tour from May into July.

When do John Mayer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin February 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Mayer All Tour Dates and Tickets

