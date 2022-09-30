View all results for 'alt'
John Mellencamp Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

75+ dates 'Live and In Person'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 30, 2022

John Mellencamp has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Live And In Person.

At this time, 76 concerts are planned at North American venues coast to coast from January into June. Mellencamp plans to perform multiple nights in many cities during the tour and will conclude with a two-night run in his home state of Indiana. This will be his longest time on the road since 2015.

When do John Mellencamp 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin October 4. Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Mellencamp Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 5
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 6
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 7
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

John Mellencamp All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 5
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Indiana University Auditorium
Indiana University Auditorium Bloomington, IN
Feb 6
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Indiana University Auditorium
Indiana University Auditorium Bloomington, IN
Feb 8
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Feb 10
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Feb 11
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater Jacksonville, FL
Feb 13
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Feb 14
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Feb 15
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Feb 18
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Feb 19
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Feb 21
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 22
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 24
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Feb 25
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Feb 26
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Feb 28
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Bass Concert Hall
Bass Concert Hall Austin, TX
Mar 1
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Mar 11
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
Mar 13
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 14
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 15
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 17
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Mar 18
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Mar 19
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Saroyan Theatre - Fresno Convention Center
Saroyan Theatre - Fresno Convention Center Fresno, CA
Mar 21
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center Sacramento, CA
Mar 22
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Dolby Theatre
Dolby Theatre Hollywood, CA
Mar 24
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Mar 27
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Ellie Caulkins Opera House Denver, CO
Apr 3
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Apr 4
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Apr 6
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Apr 7
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Apr 8
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Apr 10
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Apr 11
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Apr 13
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 14
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 17
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall
Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall Louisville, KY
Apr 18
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall
Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall Louisville, KY
Apr 19
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Apr 21
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Apr 22
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Apr 24
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Apr 25
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
May 5
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Old National Events Plaza
Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN
May 6
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Old National Events Plaza
Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN
May 8
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 9
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 10
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 12
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Procter & Gamble Hall at Aronoff Center
Procter & Gamble Hall at Aronoff Center Cincinnati, OH
May 13
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Procter & Gamble Hall at Aronoff Center
Procter & Gamble Hall at Aronoff Center Cincinnati, OH
May 15
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
May 16
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
May 17
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
May 19
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at The Peace Center - SC
The Peace Center - SC Greenville, SC
May 20
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
May 22
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Benedum Center
Benedum Center Pittsburgh, PA
May 23
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Benedum Center
Benedum Center Pittsburgh, PA
May 25
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at State Theatre - The Playhouse Square Center
State Theatre - The Playhouse Square Center Cleveland, OH
May 26
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at State Theatre - The Playhouse Square Center
State Theatre - The Playhouse Square Center Cleveland, OH
Jun 2
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric Baltimore, MD
Jun 3
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at The Kimmel Center
The Kimmel Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 10
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Jun 11
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Jun 13
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Jun 14
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Landmark Theatre
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
Jun 16
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Shea's Performing Arts Center
Shea's Performing Arts Center Buffalo, NY
Jun 17
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 19
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 21
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at DeVos Performance Hall
DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 23
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Morris Performing Arts Center
Morris Performing Arts Center South Bend, IN
Jun 24
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp at Morris Performing Arts Center
Morris Performing Arts Center South Bend, IN

We recommend following John Mellencamp on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, John released an album titled Strictly a One-Eyed Jack. On November 4, he will release a deluxe edition of his 1985 album Scarecrow. According to a post on his social media, "The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue will come as a box set including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis."

For more, check out John Mellencamp's Zumic artist page.

