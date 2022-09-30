John Mellencamp Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

John Mellencamp has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Live And In Person.
At this time, 76 concerts are planned at North American venues coast to coast from January into June. Mellencamp plans to perform multiple nights in many cities during the tour and will conclude with a two-night run in his home state of Indiana. This will be his longest time on the road since 2015.
When do John Mellencamp 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin October 4. Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
John Mellencamp All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 5
Indiana University Auditorium
Bloomington, IN
Feb 6
Indiana University Auditorium
Bloomington, IN
Feb 8
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte, NC
Feb 10
Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Feb 11
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Jacksonville, FL
Feb 13
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Feb 14
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Feb 15
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Feb 18
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Feb 19
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Feb 21
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 22
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 24
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Feb 25
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Feb 26
Majestic Theatre San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Feb 28
Bass Concert Hall
Austin, TX
Mar 1
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
Mar 11
Keller Auditorium
Portland, OR
Mar 13
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 14
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 15
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Mar 17
Golden Gate Theatre
San Francisco, CA
Mar 18
Golden Gate Theatre
San Francisco, CA
Mar 19
Saroyan Theatre - Fresno Convention Center
Fresno, CA
Mar 21
SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
Sacramento, CA
Mar 22
Dolby Theatre
Hollywood, CA
Mar 24
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 27
Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Denver, CO
Apr 3
The Midland Theatre - MO
Kansas City, MO
Apr 4
The Midland Theatre - MO
Kansas City, MO
Apr 6
State Theatre - MN
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 7
State Theatre - MN
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 8
State Theatre - MN
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 10
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Apr 11
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Apr 13
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Apr 14
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Apr 17
Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall
Louisville, KY
Apr 18
Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall
Louisville, KY
Apr 19
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Apr 21
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Apr 22
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Apr 24
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Memphis, TN
Apr 25
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Memphis, TN
May 5
Old National Events Plaza
Evansville, IN
May 6
Old National Events Plaza
Evansville, IN
May 8
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
May 9
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
May 10
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
May 12
Procter & Gamble Hall at Aronoff Center
Cincinnati, OH
May 13
Procter & Gamble Hall at Aronoff Center
Cincinnati, OH
May 15
Embassy Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
May 16
Embassy Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
May 17
Palace Theatre Columbus
Columbus, OH
May 19
The Peace Center - SC
Greenville, SC
May 20
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
May 22
Benedum Center
Pittsburgh, PA
May 23
Benedum Center
Pittsburgh, PA
May 25
State Theatre - The Playhouse Square Center
Cleveland, OH
May 26
State Theatre - The Playhouse Square Center
Cleveland, OH
Jun 2
Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
Baltimore, MD
Jun 3
The Kimmel Center
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 5
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Jun 6
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Jun 7
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Jun 10
Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boston, MA
Jun 11
Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence, RI
Jun 13
Palace Theatre Albany
Albany, NY
Jun 14
Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, NY
Jun 16
Shea's Performing Arts Center
Buffalo, NY
Jun 17
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jun 19
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 21
DeVos Performance Hall
Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 23
Morris Performing Arts Center
South Bend, IN
Jun 24
Morris Performing Arts Center
South Bend, IN
We recommend following John Mellencamp on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Earlier this year, John released an album titled Strictly a One-Eyed Jack. On November 4, he will release a deluxe edition of his 1985 album Scarecrow. According to a post on his social media, "The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue will come as a box set including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis."
For more, check out John Mellencamp's Zumic artist page.