John Mellencamp Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

John Mellencamp has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Live And In Person.

At this time, 76 concerts are planned at North American venues coast to coast from January into June. Mellencamp plans to perform multiple nights in many cities during the tour and will conclude with a two-night run in his home state of Indiana. This will be his longest time on the road since 2015.

When do John Mellencamp 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin October 4. Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

John Mellencamp All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following John Mellencamp on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, John released an album titled Strictly a One-Eyed Jack. On November 4, he will release a deluxe edition of his 1985 album Scarecrow. According to a post on his social media, "The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue will come as a box set including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis."

